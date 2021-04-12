Huawei presents its new electric car at the 2021 shanghai show

Huawei it got ahead of the other tech companies and climbed first to the automotive industry Well, in a week he will be debuting his first car, which will also arrive as a vehicle 100 percent electric.

For this new vehicle, Huawei joined the Chinese firm BAIC, which was in charge of developing the electric platform in its entirety and whose final appearance has just been advanced in a picture officer that anticipate your date and debut that will be for him Shanghai Motor Show next week.

The huawei truck is named as ARCFOX αS HBT and after its debut, both brands plan to have it ready for commercialization in 2023.

Huawei ARCFOX αS HBT, first electric car from the tech giant’s car

As for what the image reveals, it can be seen that this electric It is circumscribed within the conventional vehicles of its type in which the only thing that differs is the large lower air intake, which in the case of electric vehicles is purely cosmetic. To highlight the hood and the design of the led lights.

In technology, the ARCFOX αS HBT will have a driving autonomous level 3. For now, no further specifications of this new car are known. Huawei and you must wait for their debut to meet them, including the price it will have.

And then which part does Huawei put in its car?

As in other works that the brand has carried out with other Chinese manufacturers, Huawei provides the software that electric cars need for their operation, in addition, clear of all their system of infotainment.

Within the technological arsenal of security that will provide Huawei There are Lidar sensors, 12 cameras, 13 ultrasonic radars and a chip capable of reaching 352 Tops (tera operations per second) and will obviously integrate your smartphones with shared services to the infotainment system. navigation and downloads from the ‘cloud‘.

Two other tech giants, Apple and Xiaomi, are also working on their own car projects and, for example, the latter confirmed an investment of 10 billion dollars for the development of 100 percent electric cars under its brand.