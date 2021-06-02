Huawei presents its first HarmonyOS devices with the Watch GT3 and the MatePad Pro as stars | Technology

Huawei is one of the manufacturers that has made the most presentations in recent months and, curiously, not all have been focused on hardware. You already know that, due to the trade war between China and the United States, some companies have paid for the broken dishes and, in the case of Huawei, this has resulted in the impossibility of using GMS -Google mobile services- on their devices .

Because of this, the Chinese company has been developing HarmonyOS, an operating system based on the open Android platform that basically aims to create a huge ecosystem of products in which we can find both branded and third-party devices.

We have been seeing different advances of HarmonyOS and we already knew the intention of the brand to create that great ecosystem under the 1 + 8 + N umbrella, but it was not until the presentation of the new devices when, finally, we have seen something firm from the operating system.

And be careful because they look very good.

Huawei Watch GT3 with HarmonyOS and crown like Apple Watch

Huawei’s intention is that cWith the new version of HarmonyOS, leading devices and IoT devices are getting along better than ever And one of those devices that fall into the category of ‘8’ is smart watches.

Watch GT3Watch GT3 ProDimensions46.2 x 46.2 x 12 mm | 54 grams 48 x 49.6 x 14 mm | 64 grams Display 1.43 “circular AMOLED | 1,000 nits brightness | 466 x 466 pixel resolution | 326 dpi | 60 Hz 1.43” circular AMOLED | 1,000 nits of brightness | 466 x 466 pixel resolution | 326 dpi | 60 Hz | Sapphire crystalBattery450 mAh790 mAhConnectivity4G | NFC | Bluetooth | Wi-Fi | GPS4G | NFC | Bluetooth | Wi-Fi | GPSSensorsAccelerometer | Gyroscope | Falls | SpO2 | Heart rate monitor | ThermometerAccelerometer | Gyroscope | Falls | SpO2 | Heart rate monitor | ThermometerSystemHarmonyOS 2.0HarmonyOS 2.0ResistanceSubmersible 5 ATMSubmersible 5 ATMSoCHi6262Hi6262

The Watch GT3 is the new version of the brand’s popular premium smartwatch and comes with four different straps (Active, Classic, Elite and Classic leather) and a renewed dial design, with more minimalist edges maintaining that round interface.

The screen is AMOLED with a diagonal of 1.43 “and the refresh rate is 60 Hz with a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits.

The control is tactile, of course, but we can also control the device with a crown located in the upper left part of the watch that, in addition to being useful, gives it a very elegant touch.

As far as that ‘smart watch’ facet is concerned, we are going to have AppGallery, the app store, directly on the clock, so we can download applications without going through the mobile and, in addition, it has redesigned certain icons and apps to make navigation more fluid, comfortable and intuitive.

The most sporty are also in luck, and this is something that Huawei works very well both in its watches and in its sports bracelets. We will have more than 100 training modes, heart rate and sleep measurement throughout the day, plus a temperature sensor that will work like … well, like a thermometer.

In addition, and this is something that we have seen in other watches, it will have a fall sensor that will be able to contact authorities automatically in the event of an accident. And, for this, there is the 4G connectivity that makes it a completely independent device of the mobile phone. Of course, we do not know with which operators it will be able to work.

And on the autonomy, there will be fast charging and three days of autonomy, even with 4G, as usual. Huawei has commented that there is an extended duration mode that lengthens the useful life, cutting functions, up to 14 days.

Plus, there will be a Huawei Watch GT3 Pro model that, in addition to better manufacturing materials, it will have a better GPS and a typical autonomy of 5 days with 231 days in that more economical mode.

Tablets also upgrade to HarmonyOS with MatePad 11 and MatePad Pro leading the way

On the other hand, and also with the company’s new operating system, we have two new tablets. We do not know if both will reach our territory, but the truth is that their specifications look very good.

MatePad 11MatePad Pro Display10.95 “panel | 2,560 x 1,600 pixel resolution | 120 Hz refresh 12.6” panel | 2,560 x 1,600 resolution | 60 Hz refreshment | OLED PanelProcessorSnapdragon 865Kirin 9000RAM Memory6GB8GBStorage64 / 128GB | Expandable via microSD256 GBBattery7,250 mAh10,050 mAhCamerasRear 13 Mpx | 8 Mpx front 13 Mpx main | 120º wide angle | ToFConectivity Wi-Fi Sensor 6 | Bluetooth 5.1Wi-Fi 6 | Bluetooth 5.2Size and weight253.8 x 165.3 x 7.25 mm | 485 grams 286.5 x 184.7 x 6.70 mm | 609 gramsPriceFrom 399 euros799 euros

If we start with the MatePad 11, we have a tablet that has a design designed to be used horizontally, with the camera placed in the upper frame if we take the tablet horizontally and with really thin frames.

The screen has a diagonal of 11 “ (10.95 “to be exact) and the resolution is 2,560 x 1,600 pixels with 120 Hz refresh. It seems like a very suitable tablet for productivity and content consumption both by hardware (with four microphones and four other speakers) and by hardware.

And, we have the new generation of the M-Pencil that, now, has wireless charging, as well as a magnetic keyboard that adapts very well to the idea of ​​HarmonyOS. The control of the system by Huawei will allow it to be better adapted to each product instead of being as ‘generic’ as Android and this tablet will have a navigation more similar to that of a laptop than that of a conventional tablet.

The battery promises to be 12 hours of office work And it will have different modes of linking with a laptop to use the tablet as a second screen or to share files easily and quickly between the tablet and the Huawei PC. The SoC chosen for this model is the Snapdragon 865.

MatePad Pro with 8 speakers and 12.9 “OLED screen

We believe that the more ‘Pro’ model of the brand needs a separate section because here we are talking about a tablet with a somewhat more refined design that boasts 12.9 “OLED panel with 2,560 x 1,600 pixel resolution.

This panel occupies 90% of the front, but that’s not the most surprising. We will have three lenses with the front and two rear of 13 megapixels and a wide angle of 120º, in addition to a TOF in case you want to take the tablet to take photos.

It also lends itself as an ideal tablet to consume content thanks to an 8 speaker system that we can’t wait to hear. The SoC is the Kirin 9000 with 5G connectivity.

Freebuds 4 and HuaweiView GT, completing the range with sound and monitors

Beyond the two jewels in the HarmonyOS crown, the company has shown, again, some products that we already knew. One of them is the Freebuds 4 that were officially presented a few days ago and of which we still have no price for our territory.

They are headphones with 14.3-millimeter drivers, fast charging and an open design that maintains noise cancellation. Huawei promises very good active cancellation and, in addition, a forceful sound thanks to the size of the speaker, as well as 4 hours of autonomy in the headphones and a total of 22 hours with the charges in the box.

In addition to the Freebuds, a few days ago we began to see leaked photos on social networks about the company’s new monitors.

On the one hand we have the MateView, a monitor with only 12.8 millimeters thick and a 28.2 “panel. that has 4K resolution and maximum use of the front, with only 6% occupied by the frames.

It is a traditional monitor with a 16: 9 aspect, but it has something very special, a port that can charge the laptop via USB-C with a power of 65 W. The price will be 699 euros.

The other monitor is a MateView GT that is more intended for gamers thanks to its 34 “ with 3K resolution and aspect ratio of 21: 9 with a refresh rate of 165 Hz. This model will be priced at 549 euros.

Now, what we have left is to wait for the launch of the new Huawei products in Spain and, above all, to know the price in our country. And, of course, this is the beginning because the next great device with HarmonyOS is the highly anticipated Huawei P50 that should be on the way.