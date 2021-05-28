Huawei presented its level 4 autonomous driving system and we have it exclusively

After entering the automotive industry just a couple of months ago, with the presentation of several electric vehicles under the ArcFox brand, Huawei revealed his most advanced autonomous driving technology that has security and management systems that do not require no intervention by the driver.

As the Chinese technology giant had already clarified, the focus of its new ‘industrial adventure’ will not be to become a car manufacturer as such but rather a supplier partner of the hardware and software necessary for vehicles to be more and more safe and connected and in that way revealed the reaches of the new autonomous driving system that it will begin to implement in conventional and electric vehicles, which it shares with the ArcFox brand, a subsidiary of BAIC.

Huawei and ArcFox’s first electric van

Beginning lesson, Huawei revealed the scope of his autonomous driving which can be considered as level 4, which means that the car is capable of ‘driving’ at all times without the intervention of the driver but always counting on the supervision of the same behind the wheel.

A) Yes, Huawei’s autonomous driving offers recognition of both vertical and horizontal traffic signals, that is, those that are arranged on the asphalt, and also coordinates their operation with the traffic lights, which means that you stop, accelerate, change lanes and make turns and enter intersections automatically‘without the driver having to touch the steering wheel or the pedals.

Huawei presented its level 4 autonomous driving

Also, this system is capable of recognize pedestrians and bicyclists and other non-motorized vehicles and through their radars save one prudent distance if they are in the same lane and direction of the vehicle or, you can even avoid them with evasive maneuvers if they enter your path.

But this technology goes one step further, because in traffic it is capable of putting into action a system of intelligent adaptive cruise control that maintains distance from the vehicles ahead and behind at all times, regardless of whether they accelerate or brake suddenly and can also overtake yes it is required, for exceed to a car that is going too slow.

Even if, when doing this last maneuver, trying to change lanes, the system detects that any other vehicle is approaching, is capable of stopping or entering the canal safely.

In addition, when entering a road, avoid busy lanes and stopped vehicles, proactively step into intersections and finally, it parks completely autonomously in any circumstance.

East autonomous driving solution, as Huawei calls it, not only coordinates the steering, the pedals, the motor and all its systems, but it also has aadvanced operation by voice commands that is articulated under the technology HiCar Of the brand.

In the video that you can see below and that is subtitled in Spanish, You can see the first public presentation that the Chinese brand made of this new and advanced technology to the local specialized media that could test it in real conditions on the streets of Shanghai.

This is Huawei’s level 4 autonomous driving technology

FACT

Huawei HiCar It is an interface, which is the Chinese version of Android Auto, for the system infotainment. With this system you can access from the screens of the ArcFox electric vehicles to mobile phone applications allowing 5G navigation, access to music with continuity from the last track you stopped on and interactive controls to reduce distraction at the wheel and with which you can turn on the air conditioning, other systems and even appliances connected at home.