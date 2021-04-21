Huawei presented its first vehicle: it is a hybrid pickup of 543 hp and 830 nm

Huawei fully entered the global automotive industry after presenting the first vehicle in its history during the Living room of Shanghai Automobile in which he revealed a hybrid pickup named SF5 that arrives driven by connectivity, audio and navigation from the Chinese tech giant.

For the manufacture of this new ecological vehicle, Huawei partnered with the manufacturer Cyrus, and to launch it also created the new automotive seal Seres.

Below all the details and photos of the new Huawei SF5 beings.

Huawei Seres SF5 2021

Design of Huawei’s first vehicle

The new Seres SF5 hybrid pickup has a conventional design that results in a argument in your favor Well, in the Chinese market this type of novelty usually comes preceded by bombastic styles. The most striking thing about the vehicle is its ‘perforated’ grill, the futuristic appearance of led lights and the hidden handles inside the body.

The other traits return it ‘generic‘with respect to other proposals of the different global brands and thanks to their measures, which are of 4.7 meters long, 1.93 wide and 1.62 from high, his posture has a dynamic breath. Highlighted is the wheelbase which is 2.87 meters, one of the best in its segment.

Huawei’s SF5, hybrid SUV with sports capabilities

In mechanical matters, the Seres SF5 has a motor of 1.5 liters that acts as a generator to power a battery pack of which energy is supplied two electric motors producing a combined power of 543 hp and 820 Nm of torque.

Impressive figures for their common appearance that correspond to vehicles of another type and stamp but allow you to accelerate from 0 to 100 kph in 4.7 seconds. A whole car with ‘sheepskin’.

Thanks to this extended range powertrain, the Huawei Seres SF5 has an autonomy of up to 180 kilometers in 100 percent electric mode and more than 1,000 kilometers with the hybrid system.

In addition, their batteries are double track, They also serve to deliver energy to other devices ranging from household appliances to other electric vehicles.

Security technology

The Huawei Seres SF5 It has a millimeter wave radar, ultrasonic sensors and a variety of cameras, elements that are used for all its systems and security aids. Thanks to this ‘apparatus’ the control of adaptive cruising, traffic jam assistance, automatic emergency braking, lane keeping and forward collision warning.

And the hand of Huawei?

What the Chinese tech giant in his first vehicle he focused on its navigation, entertainment and audio system and for coordination between the driving information systems, as the firm provided the software.

The Huawei SF5 is equipped with a high-tech infotainment system with immediate smartphone connection and automatic transfer of music and browsing data and some functions can be activated by voice commands.

The audio system deserves a separate chapter because he also developed it Huawei and has 11 speakers and two subwoofers and to make this system fully effective the cabin of the Huawei Seres SF5 was soundproofed with a double-layer panoramic glass and insulating material so that all that is heard is the music.

Additional details

As the norm dictates this Huawei’s first vehicle features with a digital dashboard, the steering wheel is two-spoke, there are wood and metal trim, a knob instead of the gear stick, ambient lighting system, sunroof and front seats with heating, ventilation and massage functions.

Price



The new Huawei Seres SF5 will start to be sold in China from the next month and the price starts at $ 33,356. Nothing cheap.

