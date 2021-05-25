Huawei prepares the launch of HarmonyOS and more news for next week

05/25/2021 at 11:49 AM CEST

Antonio Vallejo Taslimi

After the veto of Huawei by the United States, the company had to make a big decision when it came to setting course for a new stage in the telephony sector. After not being able to use Google services, the firm had to develop a new operating system in case it had to permanently cut ties with Google. During the last months Huawei has been building its own infrastructure so as not to depend on Google, and the next June 2 we will see the fruits of their efforts in action. And that will be the day chosen to officially present to the public HarmonyOS.

After months of being in beta, HarmonyOS seems to be released on June 2, meaning that the operating system will be ready to be officially introduced on your mobile devices. Until now, what was known about HarmonyOS was that it was a customization layer with the open-source version of Android as the core. Without more details about it, we hope to know all the news about this operating system during the June 2 at 2:00 PM CEST. However, HarmonyOS is not the only thing that Huawei would have prepared for us that day. And it is that as it has been possible to verify through the video that we leave you below these lines, there will also be new releases.

Without more information about it, it seems that we will have to wait until next Wednesday to know all the news of the firm. Everything indicates that they would be the Huawei P50 the first to have HarmonyOS, but until then we will have to be awaiting more details.