Huawei pivots towards electric cars from the hand of a Chinese brand

Huawei is in negotiations with a Chinese automaker to take over its electric car unit. That is what the Reuters news agency reports this Thursday, which also assures that the project is being led by Richard Yu, who was the head of the brand’s consumer division – under which smartphones, tablets and other products were included.

Specifically, Huawei would be negotiating with Chongqing Sokon, owner of Chongqing Jinkang New Energy Automobile, a subsidiary in which the brand of Chinese origin would be interested. His entry into the capital of this company would prepare the ground for the launch of electric cars under the Huawei brand. The deal, according to sources consulted by Reuters, could close in July.

Electric cars, a booming segment in which Huawei wants to participate

Electric cars are booming. The restrictions imposed by different organizations, added to the CO2 emission targets and the growth of brands such as Tesla have forced all conventional companies to pivot their roadmap towards these power units more sustainable in the long term.

In recent months, for example, the Volkswagen ID.4 – the brand’s second fully electric vehicle -, the Mercedes-Benz EQS – which debuts the first platform for Mercedes electric vehicles -, the Hyundai IONIQ, has been unveiled. 5 and the Kia EV6. These are in addition to others such as the Porsche Taycan or the Volkswagen ID.3.

This transformation of the sector, in addition, It has sparked interest among tech brands like Xiaomi and, according to rumors, Apple and Huawei as well. The case of the company founded by Ren Zhengfei is particularly noteworthy. Huawei has been fighting for two years against trade restrictions imposed by the United States, which have collapsed much of its international business. Entering the electric car market, therefore, would allow the Chinese company to pivot its business in a promising direction.

