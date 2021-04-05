Huawei P50 is seen in new high-quality images | Technology

We had already been able to take a first look at the design of the Huawei P50, but now some new renders have appeared that let us admire it in all its splendor. This is what we know about the device so far.

There is less left for the official announcement of the new Huawei P50 series. Although it was said that the presentation could take place on April 17, It seems that it will finally be delayed until May or June, But thanks to rumors and leaks we won’t have to wait that long to see the brand’s new flagship.

After a first look at the Huawei P50 through some leaked renders, now we have received some new high-quality images that let us see the design of the device in all its splendor. These new renders have the signature of Waqar Khan, a technological youtuber specialized in the creation of conceptual models of mobiles that have not yet been presented, who has produced the images from the rumors and leaks that have come to light until the moment.

In the following video you can see the design of the Huawei P50 in great detail:

The new images match the previous renders, which were posted by popular leaker OnLeaks via Voice. But this time they add new details that we had not seen until now, such as the Leica cameras that are now integrated into the striking module on the back.

As can be seen in the new renders, in each of the circles of the camera module we will find two lenses, while the flash will be located on one side between the two circles. According to rumors, the module will feature a main sensor that will be accompanied by a standard wide-angle camera, an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a telephoto lens.

The camera settings will be different depending on the model in question. While it is said that the P50 will have the one we have described, everything indicates that Huawei P50 Pro and P50 Pro + will mount the Sony IMX800, the 1-inch sensor for mobile phones.

The dimensions of the P50 are said to be 148.9 x 71.06 x 8.5mm (the thickness amounts to 10.6 if you count what the rear camera sticks out). The screen will be flat and not curved, as the P50 Pro is expected to be, with a size of 6.3 inches and a single hole for the front camera located in the central part of the panel. It is believed that it will be available in four colors: white, black, blue and beige.

Under the hood we will find Kirin 9000 processor, and it is expected that this series will be the first to come with HarmonyOS, Huawei’s own operating system.

Keep in mind that, for the moment, this information comes from rumors and there is nothing officially confirmed, so we will have to wait to find out what is true in all these details.