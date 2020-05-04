Huawei presented the Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro, which we have already analyzed at Andro4all; series of which the Huawei P40 Lite and, announced in the last days, the P40 Lite E. The Chinese company’s family has a number of default wallpapers that they are giving to speak, since they seem to render but, in fact, they are real ice pictures.

The wallpapers Huawei P40 series defaults are real pictures of a piece of ice, as reported by NewsMyDrivers. The team responsible for these images has been exploring the “Expressions of a thin piece of ice”. After initially dropping drops of water onto the ice block, there were quite beautiful ripples and water lines, and on this basis, the team explored the different light in the water wave.

It should even be noted that by burning the ice cubes with fire at different angles they managed to give them the shape they wanted. The actual image of these wallpapers reveal asymmetrical design and curved patterns that can make users think that it is about renders. However, and to the surprise of many, it has been confirmed that they are actually real photographs of an ice. Thanks to the aforementioned technique of pouring water on the ice, those responsible achieved beautiful and striking curved and wavy lines for the photographs.

This is the Huawei P40 series wallpapers

After adding the water on the surface of the smell, the team responsible for these wallpapers light passed through the ice cube from multiple angles to achieve a different style. After that it was time to burn the smell to give it a unique shape and appearance, to later take the images that currently make up the aforementioned wallpapers.

Some wallpapers that at first glance does not seem some real images, but one can think that they are renderings. A curious and fun anecdote that will make you now look with different eyes at these impressive wallpapers, which gain strength by knowing that they are actually real images. As for the Huawei P40 series, it should be noted that among its characteristics is a 6.1 inch full screen with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels.

Inside, the Chinese company’s phone sports a Kirin 990 5G processor. As for photography, a 32-megapixel camera is located on the front, while a triple camera configuration, consisting of a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 16 megapixel ultra-wide angle and a 9 megapixel telephoto. For its part, the Pro model wears, in addition to the main 50-megapixel camera, a 40-megapixel wide angle, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens and a 3D TOF sensor. On the front, this model has a 32 megapixel dual camera.

