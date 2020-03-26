The Huawei P40 finally arrives on the market to take over from the brand’s P range, one of the most successful and where the firm usually focuses a large part of its efforts in terms of innovation. Thus, being focused on the high segment of it, it will have to be measured against the latest terminals of the main brands, such as the iPhone 11, the Galaxy S20 or the Pixel 4.
A complicated task, that of all of them, to stand out above the rest, since the demand from the manufacturers has only increased over the years. Nevertheless, yes there are appreciable differences, which will serve to decant the balance for one or the other depending on the personal preferences of each user.
Huawei P40 vs iPhone 11, Galaxy S20 and Pixel 4
The table below shows the reality of the sector at this time: none of the brands skimp on performance as regards the set of terminals.
One of the first noticeable differences that can be seen in the first place is found in the screen of the iPhone 11, the only non-OLED among the compared models and also with a somewhat lower resolution than the others. The answer that Apple gives to this lies in the price and in the difference with its older brothers, with an LCD panel that, without offering bad results, is not comparable to OLED panels in quality.
In the case of the iPhone, in addition, there are also differences in RAM, staying at 4 GB while the rest ranges from 6 to 12 GB. However, and as has been demonstrated on many occasions over the years, what is lost on the one hand ends up being gained with the general optimization that Apple achieves in iOS.
Huawei P40
iPhone 11
Samsung Galaxy S20
Google Pixel 4
screen
6.1 “OLED, FullHD + (1080p)
6.1 “, IPS, HD + (828p)
6.2 “, OLED, QHD + (1440p), 120 Hz
5.7 “, OLED, FHD + (1080p), 90 Hz
Size
71 x 149 mm
76 x 151 mm
69 x 152 mm
76 x 151 mm | 69 x 147 mm
Thickness
8.5 mm
8.3 mm
7.9 mm
8.2 mm
Weight
175 grams
194 grams
163 grams
162 grams
Processor
Kirin 990 5G, 7nm +
Apple A13, 7nm +
Exynos 990, 7nm
Snapdragon 855 in 7nm and Pixel Neural Core
RAM
8.12 LPDDR5
4GB
8.12 LPDDR5
6 GB
Memory
128GB and NMCard
64, 128, 256 GB
128GB UFS 3.0 and microSD
64, 128 GB
Main camera
50 MP RYYB f / 1.9, wide 16 MP f / 2.2 and 3x 8 MP f / 2.4 zoom
12 MP f / 1.8 and wide-angle 12 MP f / 2.4
12 MP f / 1.8, 3x Hybrid Optic 64 MP f / 2.0 zoom and 12 MP f / 2.2 wide angle
12.2 MP and 1.8x optical zoom
Frontal camera
32 MP f / 2.0, perforated
12 MP f / 2.2
10 MP f / 2.2, perforated
8MP wide angle
Battery
3,800 mAh, fast charge 22.5W
3,110 mAh, fast charge 18 W, wireless charging
4,000 mAh, fast charge, wireless fast charge
2,800 mAh, fast charge 18W, wireless charging 11W
Resistance
IP53
IP68
IP68
IP68
Biometrics
Fingerprint sensor under display, optical
Face ID
Fingerprint sensor under display, optical
3D Face Unlock and Motion Sense
Connectivity
5G (NSA and SA), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB C, without jack, GPS, Galileo, Glonass, Beidou
4G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Lightning, Jackless, UWB U1, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS
4G (LTE Cat 21), Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB C, no jack, GPS, Galileo, Glonass, Beidou
4G (LTE Cat 18), Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB C, no jack, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou
System
Android 10
iOS 13
Android 9 Pie
Android 10
Launching
April 2020
September 2019
April 2019
October 21, 2019
Official price
799 euros
809, 859, 979 euros
909 euros
759, 859 euros
The true distances are marked this year in the photographic section, where there are already several manufacturers that are committed to including larger sensors and complex systems of three, four or five lenses. Huawei takes the palm of the zoom in the P40 with a 3x optical magnification, followed by the hybrid, at the same rate, of the Galaxy S20. Along with these, the wide angle is present in all smartphones except the Pixel 4, being the only one that loses the possibility of taking this type of photograph.
Similarly, differences in the front cameras are seen, again leading Huawei with 32 megapixels.
The biometrics section leaves the letters repeated between a three-dimensional facial unlock, present on the iPhone 11 and Pixel 4; and built-in fingerprint readers on the screen, found in the remaining two. They are also distributed in resistance to water and dust: iPhone, Galaxy S20 Pixel have a more refined IP68 certification; the P40 stays at IP53.
5G and price: keys in 2020
With an inexorable advance of 5G in the present, and anticipating that it will go further in the future, Huawei includes in the P40 its Kirin 990 processor, which has such connectivity. Samsung, meanwhile, gives the option to choose whether you want it or not. None of the rest of them have this option, staying in a 4G that, despite everything, continues to be the most stable, widespread and, to this day, in common use. However, it is a factor to consider in the face of a purchase by whoever considers keeping the terminal in use for the next few years.
Finally, the price forks are very similar in all of them, moving around 800 euros in its most basic versions and focusing on this premium segment that does not reach the figures of higher performance models, which exceed € 1,000.
An even overall result, in short, where the element that most unbalances the balance of a well-positioned Huawei P40 is the absence of Google services natively included in the terminal, consequence of the veto of the United States to the technology to make commercial deals with companies in the country. Without them, the appeal to the general public is irreparably diminished.