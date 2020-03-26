The Huawei P40 finally arrives on the market to take over from the brand’s P range, one of the most successful and where the firm usually focuses a large part of its efforts in terms of innovation. Thus, being focused on the high segment of it, it will have to be measured against the latest terminals of the main brands, such as the iPhone 11, the Galaxy S20 or the Pixel 4.

A complicated task, that of all of them, to stand out above the rest, since the demand from the manufacturers has only increased over the years. Nevertheless, yes there are appreciable differences, which will serve to decant the balance for one or the other depending on the personal preferences of each user.

Huawei P40 vs iPhone 11, Galaxy S20 and Pixel 4

The table below shows the reality of the sector at this time: none of the brands skimp on performance as regards the set of terminals.

One of the first noticeable differences that can be seen in the first place is found in the screen of the iPhone 11, the only non-OLED among the compared models and also with a somewhat lower resolution than the others. The answer that Apple gives to this lies in the price and in the difference with its older brothers, with an LCD panel that, without offering bad results, is not comparable to OLED panels in quality.

In the case of the iPhone, in addition, there are also differences in RAM, staying at 4 GB while the rest ranges from 6 to 12 GB. However, and as has been demonstrated on many occasions over the years, what is lost on the one hand ends up being gained with the general optimization that Apple achieves in iOS.

Huawei P40

iPhone 11

Samsung Galaxy S20

Google Pixel 4

screen

6.1 “OLED, FullHD + (1080p)

6.1 “, IPS, HD + (828p)

6.2 “, OLED, QHD + (1440p), 120 Hz

5.7 “, OLED, FHD + (1080p), 90 Hz

Size

71 x 149 mm

76 x 151 mm

69 x 152 mm

76 x 151 mm | 69 x 147 mm

Thickness

8.5 mm

8.3 mm

7.9 mm

8.2 mm

Weight

175 grams

194 grams

163 grams

162 grams

Processor

Kirin 990 5G, 7nm +

Apple A13, 7nm +

Exynos 990, 7nm

Snapdragon 855 in 7nm and Pixel Neural Core

RAM

8.12 LPDDR5

4GB

8.12 LPDDR5

6 GB

Memory

128GB and NMCard

64, 128, 256 GB

128GB UFS 3.0 and microSD

64, 128 GB

Main camera

50 MP RYYB f / 1.9, wide 16 MP f / 2.2 and 3x 8 MP f / 2.4 zoom

12 MP f / 1.8 and wide-angle 12 MP f / 2.4

12 MP f / 1.8, 3x Hybrid Optic 64 MP f / 2.0 zoom and 12 MP f / 2.2 wide angle

12.2 MP and 1.8x optical zoom

Frontal camera

32 MP f / 2.0, perforated

12 MP f / 2.2

10 MP f / 2.2, perforated

8MP wide angle

Battery

3,800 mAh, fast charge 22.5W

3,110 mAh, fast charge 18 W, wireless charging

4,000 mAh, fast charge, wireless fast charge

2,800 mAh, fast charge 18W, wireless charging 11W

Resistance

IP53

IP68

IP68

IP68

Biometrics

Fingerprint sensor under display, optical

Face ID

Fingerprint sensor under display, optical

3D Face Unlock and Motion Sense

Connectivity

5G (NSA and SA), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB C, without jack, GPS, Galileo, Glonass, Beidou

4G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Lightning, Jackless, UWB U1, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS

4G (LTE Cat 21), Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB C, no jack, GPS, Galileo, Glonass, Beidou

4G (LTE Cat 18), Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB C, no jack, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou

System

Android 10

iOS 13

Android 9 Pie

Android 10

Launching

April 2020

September 2019

April 2019

October 21, 2019

Official price

799 euros

809, 859, 979 euros

909 euros

759, 859 euros

The true distances are marked this year in the photographic section, where there are already several manufacturers that are committed to including larger sensors and complex systems of three, four or five lenses. Huawei takes the palm of the zoom in the P40 with a 3x optical magnification, followed by the hybrid, at the same rate, of the Galaxy S20. Along with these, the wide angle is present in all smartphones except the Pixel 4, being the only one that loses the possibility of taking this type of photograph.

Similarly, differences in the front cameras are seen, again leading Huawei with 32 megapixels.

The biometrics section leaves the letters repeated between a three-dimensional facial unlock, present on the iPhone 11 and Pixel 4; and built-in fingerprint readers on the screen, found in the remaining two. They are also distributed in resistance to water and dust: iPhone, Galaxy S20 Pixel have a more refined IP68 certification; the P40 stays at IP53.

5G and price: keys in 2020

With an inexorable advance of 5G in the present, and anticipating that it will go further in the future, Huawei includes in the P40 its Kirin 990 processor, which has such connectivity. Samsung, meanwhile, gives the option to choose whether you want it or not. None of the rest of them have this option, staying in a 4G that, despite everything, continues to be the most stable, widespread and, to this day, in common use. However, it is a factor to consider in the face of a purchase by whoever considers keeping the terminal in use for the next few years.

Finally, the price forks are very similar in all of them, moving around 800 euros in its most basic versions and focusing on this premium segment that does not reach the figures of higher performance models, which exceed € 1,000.

An even overall result, in short, where the element that most unbalances the balance of a well-positioned Huawei P40 is the absence of Google services natively included in the terminal, consequence of the veto of the United States to the technology to make commercial deals with companies in the country. Without them, the appeal to the general public is irreparably diminished.