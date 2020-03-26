Huawei has just introduced its new flagships, the Huawei P40, P40 Pro and P40 Pro +. For the first time we find a third device, which comes to improve the “Pro” model in some sections such as photography.

The Huawei P40 Pro, of which we have already published some first impressions, will try to achieve the same as its predecessor, to be among the best smartphones of the year. What are the changes from the previous generation? These are all the changes and differences between the Huawei P30 Pro and the newly presented P40 Pro.

Huawei P30 Pro and P40 Pro, all the differences

Huawei P30 Pro vs. Huawei P40 Pro

Specifications Huawei P30 Pro Huawei P40 Pro

Dimensions 158 x 73 x 8.4 mm. 192 grams 158.2 x 72.6 x 8.95 mm. 203 grams

6.47-inch OLED screen and 6.58-inch Full HD + OLED resolution and Full HD + resolution, with 90Hz refresh rate

ProcessorHiSilicon Kirin 980HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G

RAM6 / 8GB8GB

Operating system EMUI 10 on Android 10 EMUI 10 on Android 10

Storage 128/256/512 GB expandable with nanoSD 256 GB expandable with nanoSD

CamerasRear:40 MP f / 1.6 with OIS + 20 MP f / 2.2 + 8 MP f / 3.4 wide angle hybrid zoom “periscope” up to 10X + ToF sensor. ISO up to 409600

Frontal: 32 MP f / 2.0Rear:50 MP Super Sensing (F / 1.9, OIS) + 40 MP Movie Cam (F / 1.8) + 12 MP Ultra Sensing Telephoto (F / 3.4, OIS), 5X Optical Zoom, 10X Hybrid, 50X Digital + 3D Deep Sensing + sensor color temperature

4K @ 60FPS video, Ultra Slow Motion, audio zoom

Frontal:32 MP f / 2.0 + Depth sensor + IR + ToF

4,200 mAh battery with 40W fast charge, 15W wireless charging and reverse wireless charging4,200 mAh with 27W fast charging, 40W wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging

OthersFace recognition, on-screen fingerprint reader, IP68 protection, Dolby Atmos, USB 3.1 type C, on-screen call speaker, Intelligent Digital Car KeyOn-screen fingerprint reader, on-screen audio system, “Celia” virtual assistant, gesture control Hover Gestures

90 Hz and the hole on the screen

The Huawei P30 Pro came with a screen 6.47-inch OLED and Full HD + resolution, next to a drop-shaped notch. In the case of the new Huawei P40 Pro we find a panel that grows to 6.58 inches, again with technology OLED and Full HD + resolution. However, there are important changes.

The new Huawei terminal points to the 90 Hz current, providing an extra fluidity. In addition, we find a new design, marked by a hole for your dual front camera and a panel that curves at all 4 corners. In the back there are not so many variations, except for the camera module, which increases in size.

5G for everyone with the Kirin 990

From the Kirin 980 we jump to Kirin 990, a processor that already incorporated the Huawei Mate 30. We are specifically talking about the 5G model, which incorporates all the devices presented today. The Huawei P40 Pro will arrive in a single version of 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

No major changes to the battery, which repeats with 4,200 mAh capacity and 40W fast charge. However, in the new Chinese top of the range we can enjoy more powerful wireless charging, 27W specifically.

A camera that continues to improve, a renewed AI

As we have pointed out, the huge module that rests on the back of the Huawei P40 Pro grows noticeably compared to the previous generation. In the P30 Pro we had a total of 4 sensors, a main 40 MP with 1.6 focal length, a 20 MP wide angle and 2.2 focal length, an 8 MP sensor with hybrid zoom of up to 10x and lastly, a ToF sensor.

In the case of the Huawei P40 Pro, we talk about a 50-megapixel UltraVision main sensor. As they have pointed out, this new camera will capture more light, also thanks to a renewed image processing. We also find a second 40 megapixel sensor, which is intended only for video.

Zoom was very important to the P30 Pro, which is why the new Chinese device incorporates a 12 megapixel telephoto lens with SuperSensing technology, which promises detailed and highly stabilized captures no matter how close we get to a distant object. It also has a 3D depth sensor and a macro camera.

In short, and in the absence of us publishing our analysis, we find a device that does not totally break with the previous model, but that it does mean a small advance in each of the most important sections. In a few days we can reach more conclusions.

Follow Andro4all