After presenting its new P40 line at the end of March, Huawei still had us waiting for the most ambitious of its products for 2020. Finally we have the details of the launch of the Huawei P40 Pro +, the smartphone called to compete in the top range with the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

As stated in the virtual presentation a little over two months ago, the Huawei P40 Pro + will arrive this month. Will make it to a price of 1,399 euros, and will be available for reservation from June 20 to July 5. Initially, there will be no promotion for this preorder, so its initial price will remain at what was finally announced.

It will land, again, unchanged on Google services and applications. That is, it will not be compatible with Google Play and many of the applications that are exclusive to this store or depend on it. This is already the downside of two of its great presentations of the last year, the Mate 30 Pro or the Huawei P40 Pro.

Huawei P40 Pro vs Huawei P40 Pro +, main differences

The similarities with the Huawei P40 Pro are rather well told. These come with the improved camera in the zoom section, a more powerful wireless charge – now also reversible up to 30 W – and a larger memory. And of course, the ceramic finish on the back, which gives it

Huawei P40 Pro

Huawei P40 Pro +

screen

6.6 “OLED, FullHD + (1200p), 90Hz

6.6 “OLED, FullHD + (1200p), 90Hz

Size

73 x 158 mm

73 x 158 mm

Thickness

8.9 mm

8.9 mm

Weight

203 grams

203 grams

SoC

Kirin 990 5G, 7nm +

Kirin 990 5G, 7nm +

RAM

8 GB

8 GB

Memory

256GB and NMCard

512 GB and NMCard

Main camera

50 MP RYYB f / 1.9, wide 40 MP f / 1.8, 5x 8 MP f / 3.4 zoom and ToF sensor

50 MP RYYB f / 1.9, wide 40 MP f / 1.8, 3x zoom, 10x 8MP zoom f / 2.4 and ToF sensor

Frontal camera

32 MP f / 2.2, IR sensor and ToF sensor

32 MP f / 2.2, IR sensor and ToF sensor

Drums

4,200 mAh, fast charge 40W, wireless charge 27W

4,200 mAh, fast charge 40W, 40W wireless charging

Resist.

IP68

IP68

Biomet.

Fingerprint sensor under display, optical

Fingerprint sensor under display, optical

Connect

5G (NSA and SA), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB C, without jack, GPS, Galileo, Glonass, Beidou

5G (NSA and SA), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB C, without jack, GPS, Galileo, Glonass, Beidou

System

Android 10

Android 10

Launch.

April 7, 2020

June 2020

Official price

999 euros

1,399 euros