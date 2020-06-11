After presenting its new P40 line at the end of March, Huawei still had us waiting for the most ambitious of its products for 2020. Finally we have the details of the launch of the Huawei P40 Pro +, the smartphone called to compete in the top range with the Galaxy S20 Ultra.
As stated in the virtual presentation a little over two months ago, the Huawei P40 Pro + will arrive this month. Will make it to a price of 1,399 euros, and will be available for reservation from June 20 to July 5. Initially, there will be no promotion for this preorder, so its initial price will remain at what was finally announced.
It will land, again, unchanged on Google services and applications. That is, it will not be compatible with Google Play and many of the applications that are exclusive to this store or depend on it. This is already the downside of two of its great presentations of the last year, the Mate 30 Pro or the Huawei P40 Pro.
Huawei P40 Pro vs Huawei P40 Pro +, main differences
The similarities with the Huawei P40 Pro are rather well told. These come with the improved camera in the zoom section, a more powerful wireless charge – now also reversible up to 30 W – and a larger memory. And of course, the ceramic finish on the back, which gives it
Huawei P40 Pro
Huawei P40 Pro +
screen
6.6 “OLED, FullHD + (1200p), 90Hz
6.6 “OLED, FullHD + (1200p), 90Hz
Size
73 x 158 mm
73 x 158 mm
Thickness
8.9 mm
8.9 mm
Weight
203 grams
203 grams
SoC
Kirin 990 5G, 7nm +
Kirin 990 5G, 7nm +
RAM
8 GB
8 GB
Memory
256GB and NMCard
512 GB and NMCard
Main camera
50 MP RYYB f / 1.9, wide 40 MP f / 1.8, 5x 8 MP f / 3.4 zoom and ToF sensor
50 MP RYYB f / 1.9, wide 40 MP f / 1.8, 3x zoom, 10x 8MP zoom f / 2.4 and ToF sensor
Frontal camera
32 MP f / 2.2, IR sensor and ToF sensor
32 MP f / 2.2, IR sensor and ToF sensor
Drums
4,200 mAh, fast charge 40W, wireless charge 27W
4,200 mAh, fast charge 40W, 40W wireless charging
Resist.
IP68
IP68
Biomet.
Fingerprint sensor under display, optical
Fingerprint sensor under display, optical
Connect
5G (NSA and SA), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB C, without jack, GPS, Galileo, Glonass, Beidou
5G (NSA and SA), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB C, without jack, GPS, Galileo, Glonass, Beidou
System
Android 10
Android 10
Launch.
April 7, 2020
June 2020
Official price
999 euros
1,399 euros