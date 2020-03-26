The new Huawei P40 Pro +, as its name suggests, is nothing more than a slightly modified version of the Huawei P40 Pro. Inside is the same Kirin 990 SoC with 5G connectivity, the same RAM (8 GB) and a screen Similar features (6.6 inches, OLED technology, 1200p resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate).

Huawei P40 Pro +

screen

6.6 “OLED, FullHD + (1200p), 90Hz

Processor

Kirin 990 5G, 7nm +

RAM

8 GB

Memory

512 GB and NMCard

Main camera

50 MP RYYB f / 1.9, wide 40 MP f / 1.8, 10x 8 MP f / 3.4 zoom and ToF sensor

Frontal camera

32 MP f / 2.2, IR sensor and ToF sensor

Battery

4,200 mAh, fast charge 40W, wireless charge 40W

Resistance

IP68

Biometrics

Fingerprint sensor under display, optical

Connectivity

5G (NSA and SA), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB C, without jack, GPS, Galileo, Glonass, Beidou

System

Android 10

Launching

April 2020

Official price

1,399 euros

The differences between both teams, in reality, are summarized in four aspects:

A zoom of up to ten optical magnifications. While the P40 Pro offers 5x optical zoom and up to 50x digital zoom, the P40 Pro + raises those numbers up to 10x optical and 100x digital magnification. The Huawei phone, therefore, outperforms competing products such as the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra in this field, with a four-magnification optical zoom and a digital zoom of one hundred.

A fifth camera with a three optical magnification zoom. For those situations where a 10x zoom is excessive, the P40 Pro + has a fifth camera that allows an optical zoom without loss of quality of 3x. In this way, the Huawei team offers greater versatility in terms of its zoom capacity.

A ceramic coating on the back. The back of the Huawei P40 Pro +, unlike the rest of the models in the family, is made of ceramic, a stronger material than glass. This, in addition, transmits a better sensation to the touch, something extremely important in a product of this category.

A wireless fast charging system of up to 40W. Until now, 40W seemed only possible through a cable. However, the P40 Pro + promises to take this possibility out of the laboratory. To enjoy this capacity, yes, it will be necessary to purchase a Qi charger compatible with said power rate.

Beyond the aforementioned, the Huawei P40 Pro + offers the same experience as the Huawei P40 Pro. Inside is also the large 50 megapixel RYYB sensor with a size of 1 / 2.8 inches, a 4,200 mAh battery of capacity and Android 10 operating system with the latest version of EMUI.

This team, however, will hit stores later than the rest of the family. Its commercialization will start in June this year and will have a starting price of 1,399 euros. This variant, yes, will have a storage of 512 GB.

👇 More in Explica.co