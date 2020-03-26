After nearly a year vetoed by the United States of access to Google services and applications, Huawei continues its course in withdrawing towards not only its own technology, but leading in many ways. After getting closer to the wonders of optical zoom in 2019 with a periscope-format lens that many manufacturers have wanted to get closer to, the Chinese telecommunications giant is taking over from the Huawei P30 Pro.

In 2020, however, the Huawei P40 Pro It will not be the most capable of the brand’s mobiles, which leaves that space for a version that combines the large size of the Pro version with better materials and even more photographic capabilities, the P40 Pro +.

In the case of the P40 Pro we see those in Shenzhen update the device on several fronts, from its design to performance, now providing a bet that jumps on the bandwagon of 2020 mobile trends.

Huawei P40 Pro, all edge is screen

On this occasion Huawei considers the notch to be over, moving to a perforated front camera on the screen that will also be multiple. In this case, a curved design as aggressive as that of the Huawei Mate 30 is discarded, and the volume buttonpad remains. In return, it will also curl at its top and bottom edges, for the first time on a smartphone.

Your screen receives a panel of 6.6 inches OLED technology, which reaches a somewhat unusual resolution and halfway between FullHD + and QuadHD +, with its 1200 pixels wide.

It will also embrace high refresh rates. In the case of the Huawei P40 Pro this ascends to a frequency of 90 Hz, which we already saw last year in the OnePlus 7 Pro and successive models, as well as this year we have already exceeded. For reference, the new Oppo Find X2 reaches 120 Hz with QHD + resolution.

Inside we will see the Kirin 990 in its 5G version, so we can expect great performance. This will be superior to that of the Mate 30 Pro, especially in machine learning tasks, thanks in part to an improved manufacturing process.

It will be combined with 8 GB of RAM that remain, to this day and will continue to be for several years, more than enough for all kinds of uses and multitasking. This is combined with a memory of 256 GB of capacity.

Inside we find a battery identical in size, which **** will reach 4,200 mAh of the P30 Pro **. This will repeat in its fast charge, which will be up to 40 W by cable, but amounts to 27 W by wireless charging. It will also be reversible to charge accessories such as the Huawei FreeBuds 3 or other phones.

Huawei P40 Pro vs Huawei P30 Pro, what has changed

We can quickly see what the aspects in which it has improved The Huawei P40 Pro vs. the previous generation, the Huawei P30 Pro, with a simple glance at the technical specifications.

Huawei P40 Pro

Huawei P30 Pro

screen

6.6 “OLED, FullHD + (1200p), 90Hz

6.5 “19.5: 9 OLED, FullHD +

Size

73 x 158 mm

73 x 158 mm

Thickness

8.9 mm

8.4 mm

Weight

203 grams

192 grams

Processor

Kirin 990 5G, 7nm +

Kirin 980, 7nm

RAM

8 GB

8 GB

Memory

256GB and NMCard

128, 256, 512 GB and NMCard

Main camera

50 MP RYYB f / 1.9, wide 40 MP f / 1.8, 5x 8 MP f / 3.4 zoom and ToF sensor

40 MP RYYB f / 1.6, wide 20 MP f / 2.2, 5x 8 MP f / 3.4 zoom and ToF

Frontal camera

32 MP f / 2.2, IR sensor and ToF sensor

32 MP f / 2.0

Battery

4,200 mAh, fast charge 40W, wireless charge 27W

4,200 mAh, fast charge 40W, wireless charge 15W

Resistance

IP68

IP68

Biometrics

Fingerprint sensor under display, optical

Fingerprint sensor under display, optical

Connectivity

5G (NSA and SA), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB C, without jack, GPS, Galileo, Glonass, Beidou

4G (LTE Cat 21), Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB C, no jack, GPS, Galileo, Glonass, Beidou

System

Android 10

Android 9 Pie

Launching

To be confirmed

April 2019

Official price

To be confirmed

949, 1049, 1199 euros

50 MP and 5x optical zoom, an improved camera

This time occasion there are no big surprises in terms of photographic settings, which remains essentially intact from the last generation, leaving some surprises for the P40 Pro +.

Huawei

Yes we see that Huawei incorporates now a new sensor, which repeats its RYYB matrix – with which they capture the greatest amount of light, says the brand -, which amounts to one of the best characteristics in which it could do so. It is in its size, which reaches up to 1 / 1.28 inches, continuing the sensitive surface ascent that adds a tool that works to achieve photography results, slightly increasing the resolution to 50 MP.

Its wide angle also reaches 40 MP, in what we already saw with the Mate 30 Pro as a large format camera, which will also give good results in terms of video recording.

The telephoto is maintained with capabilities of 5x optical zoom or 5x, with an 8 MP sensor in periscope format, but that does not mean that its capabilities are maintained. Huawei talks about a zoom that yes, maintains its digital zoom maximum of 50x, but with better response in low light conditions – up to 40% brighter – by incorporating a RYYB matrix.

From Huawei they speak of a new generation of processing engine AI imaging, renewing efforts around night mode, and introducing a new XD Fusion Engine mode that combines capturing multiple photos to result in a higher quality image.

As for the video, Huawei repeats with the great virtues that we saw in Mate Mate: recording to 7,680 fps extreme slow motion, maximum ISO at 51,200, time-lapse in 4K … but also some news such as audio zoom when recording and improved stabilization.

Huawei P40 Pro: launch, availability and price

After the cancellation of the physical presentation in Paris, the Huawei P40 Pro has been presented at an online event. At the moment both the launch date and the launch price are unknown.

The P40 Pro will be available in a total of five colors: black, blue, white, silver and gold.

