Today Huawei has finally renewed, through an unusual streaming adapted to global circumstances, its new Huawei P40 line. Among the new series, already formed by the Huawei P40 Lite, Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro, and a brand new Huawei P40 Pro +.

Thus opens a new era in the high-end reference of the Chinese manufacturer, which does not deny the high characteristics on board of its best terminals, but also not shooting the price that we see in this Pro version.

In this way, Huawei embraces what has been seen in the Galaxy S20 Ultra or in the recent Oppo Find X2 Pro, which dare to go beyond both zoom and the barrier of 1,000 euros.

The P40 Pro is therefore positioned as one of the most ambitious terminals on a technical level, updated in its entirety to the best available components and the latest trends. The changes compared to the previous generation accumulate throughout the entire device, but are especially concentrated in its technical section.

Let us always remember, however, that unlike the previous generation Huawei this time lacks the commercial capacity to include the Google services and applications that we did see in the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro.

Huawei P40 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S20 + and Google Pixel 4 XL

Huawei

The Huawei P40 Pro is therefore positioned as a more than solid alternative in terms of performance. With the best processor available in its portfolio and more than enough amounts of memory.

As we see, the Huawei P40 Pro repeats in a large format, like practically all devices of the highest range, saving the iPhone 11 Pro in its standard version. It includes, in addition to the three common sensors –angular, wide-angle and zoom–, a ToF sensor for depth measurement.

The approach, but also the price, is very similar to the one we see around these proposals. As is the Samsung with its Galaxy S20 +, which also includes this new sensor.

Finally, we see that the most different approach continues to be that of Google with its Pixel 4 XL, with a design that does not yet reject edges – where it includes Project Soli – or a camera module that includes only two sensors.

Huawei P40 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro

Samsung Galaxy S20 +

Google Pixel 4 XL

screen

6.6 “OLED, FullHD + (1200p), 90Hz

5.8 “, OLED, FullHD + (1125p)

6.7 “, OLED, QHD + (1440p), 120Hz

6.3 “, OLED, QHD + (1440p), 90Hz

Size

73 x 158 mm

71 x 144 mm

74 x 162 mm

75 x 160 mm

Thickness

8.9 mm

8.1 mm

7.8 mm

8.2 mm

Weight

203 grams

188 grams

186 grams

193 grams

Processor

Kirin 990 5G, 7nm +

Apple A13, 7nm +

Exynos 990, 7nm

Snapdragon 855 in 7nm and Pixel Neural Core

RAM

8 GB

4GB

8.12 LPDDR5

6 GB

Memory

256GB and NMCard

64, 256, 512 GB

128, 512 GB UFS 3.0 and microSD

64, 128 GB

Main camera

50 MP RYYB f / 1.9, wide 40 MP f / 1.8, 5x 12 MP f / 3.4 zoom and ToF sensor

12 MP f / 1.8, wide angle 12 MP f / 2.4 and 2x 12 MP f / 2.0 zoom

12 MP f / 1.8, 3x Hybrid Optic 64 MP f / 2.0 zoom, 12 MP f / 2.2 wide angle and ToF sensor

12.2 MP and 1.8x optical zoom

Frontal camera

32 MP f / 2.2, IR sensor and ToF sensor

12 MP f / 2.2

20 MP f / 2.2, perforated

8MP wide angle

Battery

4,200 mAh, fast charge 40W, wireless charge 27W

3,050 mAh, fast charge 18 W, wireless charging

4,500 mAh, fast charge, wireless fast charge

3,700 mAh, fast charging 18W, wireless charging 11W

Resistance

IP68

IP68

IP68

IP68

Biometrics

Fingerprint sensor under display, optical

Face ID

Fingerprint sensor under the screen, ultrasonic

3D Face Unlock and Motion Sense

Connectivity

5G (NSA and SA), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB C, without jack, GPS, Galileo, Glonass, Beidou

4G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Lightning, Jackless, UWB U1, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS

4G and 5G versions (NSA and SA), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, NFC, USB C, without jack, GPS, Galileo, Glonass, Beidou

4G (LTE Cat 18), Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB C, no jack, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou

System

Android 10

iOS 13

Android 10

Android 10

Launching

April 7, 2020

September 2019

March 6, 2020

October 21, 2019

Official price

999 euros

1,159, 1,329, 1,559 euros

1,009, 1,109 euros

899, 999 euros

Huawei P40 vs Oppo Find X2 and OnePlus 7T Pro

Huawei

The Huawei P40 is also finding competition around the recent Oppo Find X2 or the less-than-one OnePlus 7T Pro. These terminals have practically the best features at launch. Or at least close to the best that its unshot price can buy.

Huawei P40 Pro

Oppo Find X2

OnePlus 7T Pro

screen

6.6 “OLED, FullHD + (1200p), 90Hz

6.7 “, OLED, QHD + (1440p), 120Hz

6.7 “OLED, QHD + (1440p), 90Hz

Size

73 x 158 mm

74 x 165 mm

76 x 163 mm

Thickness

8.9 mm

8.0 mm

8.8 mm

Weight

203 grams

196 grams

206 grams

SoC

Kirin 990 5G, 7nm +

Snapdragon 865, 7nm

Snapdragon 855+, 7nm

RAM

8 GB

12GB LPDDR5

8, 12 GB

Memory

256GB and NMCard

256GB UFS 3.0

256GB UFS 3.0

Main camera

50 MP RYYB f / 1.9, wide 40 MP f / 1.8, 5x 12 MP f / 3.4 zoom and ToF sensor

48 MP f / 1.7, wide 12 MP f / 2.2 and 3x 13 MP f / 2.2 zoom

48 MP f / 1.6, 3x 8 MP f / 2.4 zoom and 16 MP f / 2.2 ultra wide angle

Frontal camera

32 MP f / 2.2, IR sensor and ToF sensor

32 MP, perforated

16 MP f / 2.0, pop-up

Battery

4,200 mAh, fast charge 40W, wireless charge 27W

4,200 mAh, fast charge 65W

4,085 mAh, 30W fast charge

Resist.

IP68

IP54

–

Biometrics

Fingerprint sensor under display, optical

Fingerprint sensor under display, optical

Fingerprint sensor under display, optical

Connect

5G (NSA and SA), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB C, without jack, GPS, Galileo, Glonass, Beidou

5G (NSA and SA), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB C, without jack, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou

4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB C, without jack, GPS, Galileo, Glonass, Beidou

System

Android 10

Android 10

Android 9 Pie

Launch.

April 7, 2020

May 2020

17 october 2019

Official price

999 euros

999 euros

759 euros

Huawei P40 Pro + vs iPhone 11 Pro, Galaxy S20 Ultra and Oppo Find X2 Pro

Huawei

But if we really open the portfolio without looking, there are already several manufacturers that provide news around a barrier that seems to be drawn around 1,400 euros.

It is in this range where we find the iPhone 11 Pro Max from Apple to Galaxy S20 Ultra from Samsung or Oppo Find X2 Pro, but it is the latter two that best fit into Huawei’s proposal.

And it is that both the Find X2 Pro and the Galaxy S20 Ultra have improvements in the camera section for this model with greater capabilities, specifically in relation to its extended zoom.

Samsung combines a 4x optical zoom with high resolution to reach the magic number of 100x magnificationWhile Huawei uploads its development to a reformulated lens that achieves 10 optical magnifications inside. As an intermediate point it provides a 3x zoom, this yes, traditional.

For its part, the Find X2 Pro integrates a 5x optical zoom, reaching a more moderate but not insignificant figure of 60x.

Both the Huawei proposal and the recent ones from Oppo and Samsung have an extra addition, this time in their design section. It’s about the Ceramic materials, stronger and lighter than the usual metallic ones.

Huawei P40 Pro +

iPhone 11 Pro Max

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Oppo Find X2 Pro

screen

6.6 “OLED, FullHD + (1200p), 90Hz

6.5 “, OLED, FullHD + (1242p)

6.9 “, OLED, QHD + (1440p), 120Hz

6.7 “, OLED, QHD + (1440p), 120Hz

Size

73 x 158 mm

78 x 158 mm

76 x 167 mm

74 x 165 mm

Thickness

8.9 mm

8.1 mm

8.8 mm

8.8 mm

Weight

203 grams

226 grams

220 grams

200, 207 grams

Processor

Kirin 990 5G, 7nm +

Apple A13, 7nm +

Exynos 990, 7nm

Snapdragon 865, 7nm

RAM

8 GB

4GB

12, 16GB LPDDR5

12GB LPDDR5

Memory

512 GB and NMCard

64, 256, 512 GB

128, 512 GB UFS 3.0 and microSD

512 GB UFS 3.0

Main camera

50 MP RYYB f / 1.9, wide 40 MP f / 1.8, 3x zoom, 10x 8 MP f / 2.4 zoom and ToF sensor

12 MP f / 1.8, 2x 12 MP f / 2.0 zoom and 12 MP f / 2.4 wide

108 MP f / 1.8, 4x 48 MP f / 3.5 optical zoom, 12 MP f / 2.2 wide angle and ToF sensor

48 MP f / 1.7, wide 48 MP f / 2.2 and 5x 13 MP f / 3.0 zoom

Frontal camera

32 MP f / 2.2, IR sensor and ToF sensor

12 MP f / 2.2

40 MP f / 2.2, perforated

32 MP, perforated

Battery

4,200 mAh, fast charge 40W, wireless charge 27W

3,970 mAh, fast charge 18 W, wireless charging

5,000 mAh, fast charge, wireless fast charge

4,260 mAh, fast charge 65W

Resistance

IP68

IP68

IP68

IP65

Biometrics

Fingerprint sensor under display, optical

Face ID

Fingerprint sensor under the screen, ultrasonic

Fingerprint sensor under display, optical

Connectivity

5G (NSA and SA), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB C, without jack, GPS, Galileo, Glonass, Beidou

4G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Lightning, Jackless, UWB U1, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS

5G (NSA and SA), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, NFC, USB C, without jack, GPS, Galileo, Glonass, Beidou

5G (NSA and SA), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB C, without jack, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou

System

Android 10

iOS 13

Android 10

Android 10

Launching

June 2020

September 2019

March 6, 2020

May 2020

Official price

1,399 euros

1,259, 1,429, 1,659 euros

1,359, 1,559 euros

1,199 euros

👇 More in Explica.co