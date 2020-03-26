Today Huawei has finally renewed, through an unusual streaming adapted to global circumstances, its new Huawei P40 line. Among the new series, already formed by the Huawei P40 Lite, Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro, and a brand new Huawei P40 Pro +.
Thus opens a new era in the high-end reference of the Chinese manufacturer, which does not deny the high characteristics on board of its best terminals, but also not shooting the price that we see in this Pro version.
In this way, Huawei embraces what has been seen in the Galaxy S20 Ultra or in the recent Oppo Find X2 Pro, which dare to go beyond both zoom and the barrier of 1,000 euros.
The P40 Pro is therefore positioned as one of the most ambitious terminals on a technical level, updated in its entirety to the best available components and the latest trends. The changes compared to the previous generation accumulate throughout the entire device, but are especially concentrated in its technical section.
Let us always remember, however, that unlike the previous generation Huawei this time lacks the commercial capacity to include the Google services and applications that we did see in the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro.
Huawei P40 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S20 + and Google Pixel 4 XL
Huawei
The Huawei P40 Pro is therefore positioned as a more than solid alternative in terms of performance. With the best processor available in its portfolio and more than enough amounts of memory.
As we see, the Huawei P40 Pro repeats in a large format, like practically all devices of the highest range, saving the iPhone 11 Pro in its standard version. It includes, in addition to the three common sensors –angular, wide-angle and zoom–, a ToF sensor for depth measurement.
The approach, but also the price, is very similar to the one we see around these proposals. As is the Samsung with its Galaxy S20 +, which also includes this new sensor.
Finally, we see that the most different approach continues to be that of Google with its Pixel 4 XL, with a design that does not yet reject edges – where it includes Project Soli – or a camera module that includes only two sensors.
Huawei P40 Pro
iPhone 11 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S20 +
Google Pixel 4 XL
screen
6.6 “OLED, FullHD + (1200p), 90Hz
5.8 “, OLED, FullHD + (1125p)
6.7 “, OLED, QHD + (1440p), 120Hz
6.3 “, OLED, QHD + (1440p), 90Hz
Size
73 x 158 mm
71 x 144 mm
74 x 162 mm
75 x 160 mm
Thickness
8.9 mm
8.1 mm
7.8 mm
8.2 mm
Weight
203 grams
188 grams
186 grams
193 grams
Processor
Kirin 990 5G, 7nm +
Apple A13, 7nm +
Exynos 990, 7nm
Snapdragon 855 in 7nm and Pixel Neural Core
RAM
8 GB
4GB
8.12 LPDDR5
6 GB
Memory
256GB and NMCard
64, 256, 512 GB
128, 512 GB UFS 3.0 and microSD
64, 128 GB
Main camera
50 MP RYYB f / 1.9, wide 40 MP f / 1.8, 5x 12 MP f / 3.4 zoom and ToF sensor
12 MP f / 1.8, wide angle 12 MP f / 2.4 and 2x 12 MP f / 2.0 zoom
12 MP f / 1.8, 3x Hybrid Optic 64 MP f / 2.0 zoom, 12 MP f / 2.2 wide angle and ToF sensor
12.2 MP and 1.8x optical zoom
Frontal camera
32 MP f / 2.2, IR sensor and ToF sensor
12 MP f / 2.2
20 MP f / 2.2, perforated
8MP wide angle
Battery
4,200 mAh, fast charge 40W, wireless charge 27W
3,050 mAh, fast charge 18 W, wireless charging
4,500 mAh, fast charge, wireless fast charge
3,700 mAh, fast charging 18W, wireless charging 11W
Resistance
IP68
IP68
IP68
IP68
Biometrics
Fingerprint sensor under display, optical
Face ID
Fingerprint sensor under the screen, ultrasonic
3D Face Unlock and Motion Sense
Connectivity
5G (NSA and SA), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB C, without jack, GPS, Galileo, Glonass, Beidou
4G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Lightning, Jackless, UWB U1, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS
4G and 5G versions (NSA and SA), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, NFC, USB C, without jack, GPS, Galileo, Glonass, Beidou
4G (LTE Cat 18), Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB C, no jack, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou
System
Android 10
iOS 13
Android 10
Android 10
Launching
April 7, 2020
September 2019
March 6, 2020
October 21, 2019
Official price
999 euros
1,159, 1,329, 1,559 euros
1,009, 1,109 euros
899, 999 euros
Huawei P40 vs Oppo Find X2 and OnePlus 7T Pro
Huawei
The Huawei P40 is also finding competition around the recent Oppo Find X2 or the less-than-one OnePlus 7T Pro. These terminals have practically the best features at launch. Or at least close to the best that its unshot price can buy.
Huawei P40 Pro
Oppo Find X2
OnePlus 7T Pro
screen
6.6 “OLED, FullHD + (1200p), 90Hz
6.7 “, OLED, QHD + (1440p), 120Hz
6.7 “OLED, QHD + (1440p), 90Hz
Size
73 x 158 mm
74 x 165 mm
76 x 163 mm
Thickness
8.9 mm
8.0 mm
8.8 mm
Weight
203 grams
196 grams
206 grams
SoC
Kirin 990 5G, 7nm +
Snapdragon 865, 7nm
Snapdragon 855+, 7nm
RAM
8 GB
12GB LPDDR5
8, 12 GB
Memory
256GB and NMCard
256GB UFS 3.0
256GB UFS 3.0
Main camera
50 MP RYYB f / 1.9, wide 40 MP f / 1.8, 5x 12 MP f / 3.4 zoom and ToF sensor
48 MP f / 1.7, wide 12 MP f / 2.2 and 3x 13 MP f / 2.2 zoom
48 MP f / 1.6, 3x 8 MP f / 2.4 zoom and 16 MP f / 2.2 ultra wide angle
Frontal camera
32 MP f / 2.2, IR sensor and ToF sensor
32 MP, perforated
16 MP f / 2.0, pop-up
Battery
4,200 mAh, fast charge 40W, wireless charge 27W
4,200 mAh, fast charge 65W
4,085 mAh, 30W fast charge
Resist.
IP68
IP54
–
Biometrics
Fingerprint sensor under display, optical
Fingerprint sensor under display, optical
Fingerprint sensor under display, optical
Connect
5G (NSA and SA), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB C, without jack, GPS, Galileo, Glonass, Beidou
5G (NSA and SA), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB C, without jack, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou
4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB C, without jack, GPS, Galileo, Glonass, Beidou
System
Android 10
Android 10
Android 9 Pie
Launch.
April 7, 2020
May 2020
17 october 2019
Official price
999 euros
999 euros
759 euros
Huawei P40 Pro + vs iPhone 11 Pro, Galaxy S20 Ultra and Oppo Find X2 Pro
Huawei
But if we really open the portfolio without looking, there are already several manufacturers that provide news around a barrier that seems to be drawn around 1,400 euros.
It is in this range where we find the iPhone 11 Pro Max from Apple to Galaxy S20 Ultra from Samsung or Oppo Find X2 Pro, but it is the latter two that best fit into Huawei’s proposal.
And it is that both the Find X2 Pro and the Galaxy S20 Ultra have improvements in the camera section for this model with greater capabilities, specifically in relation to its extended zoom.
Samsung combines a 4x optical zoom with high resolution to reach the magic number of 100x magnificationWhile Huawei uploads its development to a reformulated lens that achieves 10 optical magnifications inside. As an intermediate point it provides a 3x zoom, this yes, traditional.
For its part, the Find X2 Pro integrates a 5x optical zoom, reaching a more moderate but not insignificant figure of 60x.
Both the Huawei proposal and the recent ones from Oppo and Samsung have an extra addition, this time in their design section. It’s about the Ceramic materials, stronger and lighter than the usual metallic ones.
Huawei P40 Pro +
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
Oppo Find X2 Pro
screen
6.6 “OLED, FullHD + (1200p), 90Hz
6.5 “, OLED, FullHD + (1242p)
6.9 “, OLED, QHD + (1440p), 120Hz
6.7 “, OLED, QHD + (1440p), 120Hz
Size
73 x 158 mm
78 x 158 mm
76 x 167 mm
74 x 165 mm
Thickness
8.9 mm
8.1 mm
8.8 mm
8.8 mm
Weight
203 grams
226 grams
220 grams
200, 207 grams
Processor
Kirin 990 5G, 7nm +
Apple A13, 7nm +
Exynos 990, 7nm
Snapdragon 865, 7nm
RAM
8 GB
4GB
12, 16GB LPDDR5
12GB LPDDR5
Memory
512 GB and NMCard
64, 256, 512 GB
128, 512 GB UFS 3.0 and microSD
512 GB UFS 3.0
Main camera
50 MP RYYB f / 1.9, wide 40 MP f / 1.8, 3x zoom, 10x 8 MP f / 2.4 zoom and ToF sensor
12 MP f / 1.8, 2x 12 MP f / 2.0 zoom and 12 MP f / 2.4 wide
108 MP f / 1.8, 4x 48 MP f / 3.5 optical zoom, 12 MP f / 2.2 wide angle and ToF sensor
48 MP f / 1.7, wide 48 MP f / 2.2 and 5x 13 MP f / 3.0 zoom
Frontal camera
32 MP f / 2.2, IR sensor and ToF sensor
12 MP f / 2.2
40 MP f / 2.2, perforated
32 MP, perforated
Battery
4,200 mAh, fast charge 40W, wireless charge 27W
3,970 mAh, fast charge 18 W, wireless charging
5,000 mAh, fast charge, wireless fast charge
4,260 mAh, fast charge 65W
Resistance
IP68
IP68
IP68
IP65
Biometrics
Fingerprint sensor under display, optical
Face ID
Fingerprint sensor under the screen, ultrasonic
Fingerprint sensor under display, optical
Connectivity
5G (NSA and SA), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB C, without jack, GPS, Galileo, Glonass, Beidou
4G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Lightning, Jackless, UWB U1, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS
5G (NSA and SA), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, NFC, USB C, without jack, GPS, Galileo, Glonass, Beidou
5G (NSA and SA), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB C, without jack, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou
System
Android 10
iOS 13
Android 10
Android 10
Launching
June 2020
September 2019
March 6, 2020
May 2020
Official price
1,399 euros
1,259, 1,429, 1,659 euros
1,359, 1,559 euros
1,199 euros
