Huawei is in a very good moment in terms of the quality of its terminals, since with the Mate 30 Pro we saw without a doubt the best terminal in the history of the company putting it in context, and now with the presentation of the Huawei P40 Pro , the sensations we had were the same. But we cannot affirm such a thing without being able to analyze the mobile, and that is why we are here.

After telling you what my first impressions were with the device of the Chinese company, the analysis has arrived, and you will be able to read how has my experience been with the best terminal to date from Huawei –With permission from the Huawei P40 Pro + and its extra camera–, which I already tell you was very good, but, as it happened to me with the Mate 30 Pro, it has been tarnished by the absence of Google.

And, despite the fact that there are already methods to have Google Play and all the Google services in this P40 Pro, I wanted to see what Huawei has to offer us without Google, which is a lot, but it forces you to make certain sacrifices.

Huawei P40 Pro, features and specifications

Huawei P40 Pro

Specifications

Dimensions 158.2 x 72.6 x 8.95 mm

Weight 203 grams

Display 6.58-inch OLED panel QHD + (2640 × 1200) 90 Hz



Pixel Density 440 pixels per inch

Kirin 990 5G OctaCore CPU Processor 2x Cortex-A76 2.86 Ghz, 2x Cortex-A76 2.36 Ghz, 4x Cortex A55 1.95 Ghz

RAM8 GB

Operating system Android 10 AOSP under EMUI 10.1

Storage 128 or 256 GB

CamerasRear:50-megapixel UltraVision main sensor with RYYB, 4-in-1 pixel grouping, f / 1.9, OIS, 40-megapixel video and ultra-wide-angle camera, f / 1.8, 12-megapixel SuperSensing telephoto, f / 3.4, TOF sensorFrontal: 32 megapixel dual camera, f / 2.2, depth sensor, IR sensor, TOF sensor, autofocus

4,200 mAh battery with fast charge

Others 5G connectivity, NFC, Qi wireless charging

The best of the Huawei P40 Pro

A design that enters through the eyes

Aesthetic tastes are totally subjective, it cannot be measured, and not all of us have the same opinion, and that is a fact, whether we are referring to cars, clothes or smartphones. And this Huawei P40 Pro may have a look you don’t like, but to me, after a few weeks testing the terminal, it has completely conquered me.

Okay, now let’s go step by step. The terminal has a front that occupies practically the entire screen, and that it houses a 6.58-inch OLED panel at QHD + resolution and with a refresh rate of 90 Hz, in which, we find a hole for its double front camera and its infrared sensor that will allow us to use biometric unlocking.





If I’m honest, this hole is not my favorite part of the device design, but the truth is that you end up getting used to it and seeing the notification icons a little more focused. As I tell you, it is not its strongest point, but it is a small bump that is worth in relation to the design in general terms.

And it is that, the screen of this terminal is curved, both at the bottom and top as well as on the side, and although we are already used to curved lateral edges, it is the upper and lower edges that make us enjoy more, both when viewing them and when we use the gestures of the device, which, it must be said, are quite well integrated.

In addition, being the OLED screen, blacks are pure, and when we put a black background to the device, it stands out a lot, and It gives us the feeling that there are no frames on the screen, something that I found very remarkable if you look at this kind of detail.

Unlike the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, It has physical volume buttons located just above the power button. In its lower part we have a USB Type C that will serve to charge the device –although it is also compatible with Qi wireless charging– and also to connect the headphones, since this device does not have a 3.5 mm jack, like that happens with practically all the high-end of the market.

Finally, the back of the device has also surprised me and for good, since Although at first I thought I would not like the quad rear camera module, Having it in hand, my feelings have changed, and a lot, since it seems to me one of the best alternatives that we have in Android to house the four cameras of the device.

The material chosen by the company has been glass, which feels really good and which, although in the black version it hogs more dirt than in other colors, I like very much. In addition, the terminal does not slip too much – in this color and texture – so it is comfortable to hand. Although, as a final point, I would like to be able to remove a few grams to make it somewhat lighter.

Autonomy

This analysis, from start to finish, has been marked by confinement, but even with this, I have tried to use the mobile as I do in my day to day, although I may have used it a little more. And still, the battery has stood up to a thousand wonders, and she has given everything we expected from her and maybe even a little more.

Usually, I use the mobile with the brightness at 70%, but in this case I have decided to have the maximum brightness always to take advantage of the good screen of the device, but leaving the automatic brightness on, and I have also left the screen with high resolution (2640 × 1200) and with the refresh rate at 90 Hz, the two modes that consume the most, but also make us enjoy a better experience with screen viewing.

On the other hand, my use of mobile in these weeks in which I have been analyzing it have been mainly social networks, productivity applications and occasional games, as well as YouTube time every day. I do not consider myself a user who demands the maximum that this terminal can offer, but it is true that my use is not basic.

And even so, the results have been excellent, since, on average, the terminal has made six to eight hours of screen, which is much more than what some competitors do that, despite being in 2020, they still have difficulties reaching the end of the day if we demand great performance from them.

The battery of this Huawei P40 Pro I found it more than satisfactory, as well as with the fast charge, using that itself, the charger that comes in the box of the device, which offers a very good experience, charging its 4,200mAh battery with 40 watts of power in a short time.

Besides, the terminal has support for Qi wireless charging, And also for reversible wireless charging, so you can put your Qi charging compatible device on top of this P40 Pro to charge it, something extremely comfortable when it comes to Bluetooth headphones and other wearables.

The least good thing about the Huawei P40 Pro

The absence of Google once again

Surely you knew that this was going to be the least good thing about the terminal, and it is. We are facing a round terminal, with very good performance in every way, but that, as happened with the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, it has the weakness of not having Google in the entire operating system.

Recently I told you about my experience without Google services on the device, And the truth is that, unlike a few years ago, you can survive without Google. And that is the perfect word, survive, since without the big G in the terminal, there will be very notable absences, such as that of Google Maps or YouTube that, although they can be remedied by downloading an alternative or using the internet application, no They offer not even the same experience. And that in a terminal of this price, is not ideal.

There are methods that allow us to install Google Play services on the device, however, I have not done so and I have decided to try my luck without them. It is not impossible to live with this device, however, it is more uncomfortable to do so than with other competitors, since to download enough applications we will have to go to the Huawei store, to external application stores, or to the website of the application itself.

On the other hand, we will not be able to use Google applications such as YouTube or Gmail, which, If you are a person used to working with the company’s suite of services, it is an impediment. As I said before, you can install Google services on your own, but it is not the same as if they came pre-installed on the device. We already know EMUI, Huawei’s customization layer, and it works well, offering a large number of services:

Digital balance to limit smartphone use throughout the day

Safe for images, videos and other files

Application duplicator

App wizard to choose how the system reacts when entering different applications

Always On Display

Huawei Assistant on the left side of the launcher

One-handed mode

Hi Voice Assistant

Celia, the new virtual assistant for Huawei

Hi Touch

However, it goes without saying that Celia doesn’t work as well as Google Assistant, nor Hi Touch like Google Lens, and so with some other services that replace Google’s but which, as is normal, do not represent an improvement over those of the great G.

The Huawei P40 Pro is still an excellent terminal, but the absence of Google in the terminal, from my point of view, kills it in the face of a slightly geeky user.

How to take the photos and record the Huawei P40 Pro

Huawei has become one of the Android references in terms of photography, and Although the terminal does not have Google services, nothing prevents it from taking good pictures. And this Huawei P40 Pro is one of those terminals with which the photographic experience is very enjoyed in any situation, but Huawei has also worked on the video, and it is something that shows.

The terminal has a 50-megapixel UltraVision main sensor with RYYB, pixel grouping 4 in 1 and with an f / 1.9 aperture, accompanied by a 40-megapixel f / 1.8 wide-angle sensor and a 12-megapixel SuperSensing telephoto lens with f / 3.4 aperture, as well as a 3D TOF sensor to measure depth at time to make portraits, to distinguish well which is the first plane and which the second. Its front camera, on the other hand, has a resolution of 32 megapixels and an f / 2.2 aperture.

Generally speaking, the experience with the Huawei P40 Pro has been more than satisfactory, although you should bear in mind that I have not been able to test it in the environments that I would have liked due to the confinement we have all had to undergo due to the coronavirus.

Still, both day and night, the results offered by this terminal are competent, and they are framed within what is expected for a device of its range. Although, yes, you should know that sometimes, the gallery automatically improves the photos, causing, for example, that in situations where we want the photography to have low light, the gallery itself will destroy it. But do not worry, as it is something that can be reversed.

Day, portrait and night mode behavior with the Huawei P40 Pro

Day photographs

I have used 50 megapixel main sensor For most of the photos I have taken with the device, and in my experience, it is a camera that measures up, and much, both day and night, achieving results with a very good level of detail, but perhaps with an interpretation of color that, only occasionally, tends too much towards unrealistic colors, although this is only an exception.

As you can see, the zoom of the terminal is able to offer us very good results, despite the fact that the object that we photograph is far away, giving a good level of detail that can be very interesting to take photographs of monuments, for example, although it is also suitable to focus on an object that we have at a close distance. As long as let’s use the x5 or x10, which are optical, the picture will look pretty sharp if we are in good light conditions.

Despite the terminal having a 50 megapixel sensor, photographs are taken at 12.7 megapixels unless we activate this resolution using the professional mode, which allows us to modify various parameters such as white balance, exposure or focus. In addition, we can also take photographs in RAW format to edit it later, preserving all the information.

The 40 megapixels of the wide-angle sensor make the level of detail good, although not as much as when taking photos with the main sensor. In this case, a good light is convenient, and that we try to manage the mobile in a way that we avoid deformities.





One thing I really liked about this camera is that it creates natural bokeh when we focus on a close-up object in the foreground, so in many situations we don’t have to use portrait mode to get these results.

Slow motion of Huawei P40 Pro

This Huawei P40 Pro, like what happened with the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, has a fairly powerful slow motion, which offers us different speeds:

120 fps in 1080p

240 fps in 1080p

960 fps in 1080p

1920 fps at 720p

7680 fps at 720p

This allows us to capture explosive moments as well as other more neutral ones, such as falling snow or water, and they can be easily adjusted from the camera settings or from the slow motion mode.

Slow motion of the Huawei P40 Pro. pic.twitter.com/7ao8kTU4zc – Jacinto Araque (@jacin_am) April 6, 2020

Selfie





The front camera of the Huawei P40 Pro consists of two sensors, one of 32 megapixels, f / 2.2, and another that is a ToF depth sensor which helps focus and portrait mode work correctly. And that’s how the experience with selfies has been on this device, correct.

The definition of the foreground is good, and the portrait mode does its job, giving good pictures in which we look good, even in backlight. Although, Of course, if you are looking for a natural result, remember to deactivate the beauty mode when you enter the camera, as this can be quite aggressive.

On the other hand, you are going to be able use AR Lens mode to use these emojis in augmented reality from Huawei that will mimic your facial movements and are curious enough to hang out.

Huawei P40 Pro: Andro4all’s final thoughts and thoughts

I have been using the Huawei P40 Pro as a personal mobile for a few weeks, and the mime that the Chinese company has put to this device is undeniable, starting with its finishes, which with those four curved sides of the screen give a very good appearance to the front, making that, if the wallpaper is black, it seems that absolutely everything is screen. In your hand it is a somewhat heavy device, yes, but even so, when you use it, it gives you the feeling that you have a real flagship in your hand.

The battery of the device is perhaps one of its strongest points compared to its competition, since using the terminal with everything activated and the screen at full power, the results it offers are exceptional, and if we reduce the resolution and the refresh rate of the screen, in addition to activating the battery saving modes, these can improve considerably and make it two days without going through the charger. Although, as always, that will depend on the use you give the device.

As for power, we are facing a device very capable of moving everything you put on it, and it shows that the Kirin 990 5G – since the device has this connectivity – it does its job very well, both in terms of power and energy efficiency, and that is something to be thankful for.

The experience with the camera has also been very satisfactory, and the terminal manages to take natural photographs, but quite showy, in practically any situation, so it is quite easy to use for all types of users, whether you want to shoot automatically or prefer to use professional mode.

In short, these weeks with the device have been very positive, and despite the fact that I have not installed Google Services, I have been able to install many of my applications and access many others online. But honestly, after these weeks I would rather have had these services and not have to go looking for alternative methods to configure my applications in the terminal. Is it usable? Yes, and you can survive without these services, but it is much more comfortable not to have to.

Price and where to buy the Huawei P40 Pro

The Huawei P40 Pro has just been released, and you can find it for a price, in its base model, of 1,099 euros, In addition, if you buy it now you can get a free portable speaker from the company and a Huawei Watch GT 2 smartwatch completely free.

Huawei P40 Pro, opinion and Andro4all note

Should i buy the Huawei P40 Pro?

In favor

Good 90Hz display

Battery to last the whole day

Very competent camera

Very careful design

Against

Absence of Google

Occasional ghost touches at the edges

Conclusions

Personally,

Punctuation

8 Huawei P40 Pro

One of the top terminals in the panorama, but in which we continue to miss Google.

