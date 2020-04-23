Huawei’s new P40 family is already complete. Together to the Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro, which we have already analyzed, there is the Huawei P40 Lite, a device that will have more complicated than ever to make a place for itself in the mid-range.

Now we have to welcome the new Huawei P40 Lite E, who comes to be the cheapest in the family. It shares some of the characteristics of its brothers, such as the hole in the screen, along with some more traditional ones that we still like to see, as a physical fingerprint reader.

Huawei P40 Lite E, all features and specifications

Huawei’s new device arrives with a 6.39-inch IPS screen with HD + resolution. It has what the Chinese firm has called Punch FullView, which comes to be a small hole for the camera in its upper left corner. Made of plastic, it presents us with a very similar back to that of the Huawei P30 Lite, with gradient tones and reflections. It also incorporates a traditional fingerprint reader.

Under its chassis, one of the processors manufactured by Huawei, the HiSilicon Kirin 710F. It will come to our country in a single version of 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, although if you need more you can expand it with microSD cards.

Huawei P40 Lite E

Specifications

Dimensions159.8 x 76.1 x 8.1 mm | 176 grams

6.39-inch FullView IPS Punch display with HD + resolution (1570 x 720 pixels)



Processor HiSilicon Kirin 710F

RAM4 GB

Operating system EMUI 9.1 on Android Pie

Storage 64 GB expandable with microSD

Rear Cameras: 48 MP f / 1.8, 8 MP f / 2.4 wide angle and 2 MP depth sensor | Front: 8 MP f / 2.0

Battery 4,000 mAh with 10W charge

Others Rear fingerprint reader, headphone jack, microUSB

Starting price199 euros

Huawei has added 3 sensors on the back of this P40 Lite E: a 48 megapixel main camera, a wide angle 8 megapixel and a depth sensor 2 megapixel. It is a fairly common configuration, which has given good results on the most modest smartphones. This Huawei P40 Lite E also houses a 4,000 mAh battery, with 10W load. Interestingly, you will have to load it through an input microUSB. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and 4G LTE.

This Huawei P40 Lite E arrives under the protection of Huawei Mobile Services (HMS), which promise to offer essential services so that there is no problem with the device. As main the AppGallery, the official Huawei app store, where you can easily download some applications. However, we will continue without Google services.

Price and availability

As we have pointed out, the Huawei P40 Lite E It is available in a single version of 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. The official starting price is 199 euros, but you can already find it with the occasional discount.

