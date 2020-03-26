Huawei has officially released its Thursday new P40 range, which takes over from the P30, filed twelve months ago. It has done so in an online event, due to the new dynamic forced by the coronavirus (COVID-19), where presentations with the public are no longer allowed.

Thus, in an environment that with the passing of weeks has ceased to be unusual – the same brand has already had to carry out a purely online event within the framework of the canceled Mobile World Congress, last February – a new batch of terminals arrives for offer news in the most premium part of smartphones sold by the brand. They do it, again, without Google services present, since the United States veto the brand to establish commercial deals with North American companies is still in force.

Huawei P40: the anteroom of the real flagships

As it happened on previous occasions, the Huawei P40 is the terminal most contained in specifications of those that have seen the light today, being a previous step before the Huawei P40 Pro and P40 Pro +, where the Chinese firm makes its true potential exposure. Even so, the proposal is more than interesting for an audience seeking high-end features without having to go through remarkably high prices.

Huawei P40

screen

6.1 “OLED, FullHD + (1080p)

Size

71 x 149 mm

Thickness

8.5 mm

Weight

175 grams

Processor

Kirin 990 5G, 7nm +

RAM

8 GB

Memory

128GB and NMCard

Main camera

50 MP RYYB f / 1.9, wide 16 MP f / 2.2 and 3x 8 MP f / 2.4 zoom

Frontal camera

32 MP f / 2.0

Battery

3,800 mAh, fast charge 22.5W

Resistance

IP53

Biometrics

Fingerprint sensor under display, optical

Connectivity

5G (NSA and SA), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB C, without jack, GPS, Galileo, Glonass, Beidou

System

Android 10

Launching

To be confirmed

Official price

799 euros

The Huawei P40 arrives with a 6.1-inch OLED FullHD + screen, under which is a fingerprint reader, interrupted only in its upper part to house the front camera and taking great advantage of the rest of its frames to offer an immersive experience. This 32 megapixel camera is accompanied by an additional depth sensor to improve portrait mode shots, hence its larger size.

In its back, its large photographic module, which comes from the hand of a triple camera with a 50 megapixel main sensor, a 16 MP wide angle and an 8 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom capability. A configuration similar to that seen last year and that serves to differentiate itself from its older brothers.

5G as it teaches

Inside the Huawei P40 is, as the main novelty, the Kirin 990 proprietary processor, which provides 5G connectivity to the terminal. At a time when the competition is increasingly betting on this technology, the Chinese technology is one of the strongest bet on advancing the new standard.

It also incorporates an internal storage of 128 GB, 8 GB of RAM and a 3,800 mAh battery with fast charge at 22.5W, which will allow the tank to be filled relatively quickly, something that will be appreciated if we take into account that its total does not aim to offer data that is too abrupt.

The Huawei P40 will arrive with a price of 799 euros for its base model, which may vary according to internal characteristics and specifications.

👇 More in Explica.co