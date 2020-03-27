The Huawei P40 and P40 Pro are already among us, After a year of waiting, Huawei finally presented to the world the new generation of its reference phone series, which this time comes with a total of four different devices If we count the Huawei P40 Lite presented a few weeks ago.

Whether or not you plan to get hold of one of the new terminals of the Chinese company, before its arrival on the market it is already possible to download the original wallpapers that arrive preloaded in the new P40 and P40 Pro. A total of 19 high resolution images extracted directly from the P40 courtesy of the YTechB portal.

The 19 wallpapers of the Huawei P40 can now be downloaded

As is customary in the brand’s phones, Huawei has once again opted for a collection of abstract style wallpapers, with bright tones that highlight the vivid colors of the AMOLED screens that both phones have.

In the gallery on these lines it is possible to take a look at some of the wallpapers included in the collection. However, in order to download your maximum size and resolution, it will be necessary to access the Google Drive folder available under these lines.

Features of the Huawei P40

Huawei P40

specs

Dimensions 148.9 x 71.06 x 8.5mm

175 grams

6.1-inch LED screen



Resolution Full HD + (2340 x 1080 pixels)

Processor HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G

RAM8 GB

Operating system EMUI 10.1 based on Android 10

Storage 128 GB expandable by nanoSD

CamerasRear:50 MP UltraVision RYYB, 4-in-1 Pixel-Binning, f / 1.9 + 16 MP ultra-wide, f / 2.2 + 8 MP telephoto with OIS, f / 2.4 + color temperature sensor

4K @ 60FPS video, Ultra Slow Motion

Frontal:32 MP f / 2.0 + Depth sensor

Battery3,800 mAh with 22.5W fast charge

Others Screen fingerprint reader, “Celia” virtual assistant, IP53, USB Type C, Dual-SIM, e-SIM, GSM, HSPA, LTE, 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, WiFi AX, NFC, GPS, AGPS, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS

Starting price799 euros

Features of the Huawei P40 Pro and P40 Pro +

Huawei P40 Pro 5G

Specifications Huawei P40 Pro Huawei P40 Pro +

Dimensions 158.2 x 72.6 x 8.95 mm

203 grams 158.2 x 72.6 x 8.95 mm

226 grams

6.58-inch OLED display

90Hz refresh rate



Resolution Full HD + (2640 x 1200 pixels)

Processor HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G

RAM8 GB12 GB

Operating system EMUI 10.1 based on Android 10

Storage 256 GB expandable by nanoSD

CamerasRear:50 MP Super Sensing (F / 1.9, OIS) + 40 MP Movie Cam (F / 1.8) + 12 MP Ultra Sensing Telephoto (F / 3.4, OIS), 5X Optical Zoom, 10X Hybrid, 50X Digital + 3D Deep Sensing + sensor color temperature

4K @ 60FPS video, Ultra Slow Motion, audio zoom

Frontal:32 MP f / 2.0 + Depth sensor + IR + ToFRear:50 MP Super Sensing (F / 1.9, OIS) + 40 MP Movie Cam (F / 1.8) + 8 MP Ultra Sensing Telephoto (F / 3.4), OIS, 10X Optical Zoom + 8 MP Ultra Sensing Telephoto, 3x Optical + 3D Zoom Deep Sensing + color temperature sensor

4K @ 60FPS video, Ultra Slow Motion, audio zoom

Frontal:32 MP f / 2.0 + Depth sensor + IR + ToF

4,200 mAh battery with 40W fast charge, 40W wireless charge and 5W reverse wireless charge

OthersOn-screen fingerprint reader, on-screen audio system, “Celia” virtual assistant, “Hover Gestures” gesture control, IP68, USB Type-C, Dual-SIM, e-SIM, GSM, HSPA, LTE, 5G, Bluetooth 5.1 , WiFi AX, NFC, GPS, AGPS, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS

Starting price: 999 euros to be determined

Follow Andro4all

About Christian Collado

Growth Editor at Andro4all, specialized in SEO. I study software development and write about technology, especially about the Android world and everything related to Google since 2016. You can follow me on Twitter, send me an email if you have something to tell me, or connect with me through my LinkedIn profile.

My work team: