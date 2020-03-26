The Huawei P40 and P40 Pro already show their heads. Despite the fact that the global pandemic that is the coronavirus (COVID-19) has caused the cancellation of some presentations and events, it is not the case of the one that the Asian firm has scheduled for next March 24, which will be when the brand reveals its two new flagships online.

A few days after the event, the usual leaks discover a good part of what the devices will bring, which on this occasion arrive in the form of the image of the front of these with the screen on, allowing to appreciate in detail how the terminal will be. In addition to what had already been shown previously, little hides what is next from Huawei.

Image: Evan Blass.

Images published by the popular Evan Blass, recognized in the industry for his work in this field and that are aligned with what has been seen so far.

Making the most of the front

Both the Huawei P40 and the Huawei P40 Pro will share the brand’s desire to make the most of the front surface of the terminals, which will count as the only especially notable element the double chamber located in its upper left. However, the most advanced model takes this idea even further to extend the edges that surround the panel to make them more curved than ever, raising the feeling of immersion that is sought.

Huawei P40 | Image: 91Mobiles.

It remains to wait until the next day 24 to know exactly what the firm’s proposal is, which is expected to be especially ambitious in the photographic section. Despite its specifications, yes, smartphones will arrive without Google services as a consequence of the well-known veto by the United States.

