With the most difficult start to the year in decades, Huawei finally summoned us next Thursday in an event that will finally be limited to streaming. Therefore, no physical event in Paris.

The P40 family, which was already advanced with the P40 Lite, is expected to be completed with up to three terminals with great technical characteristics, the Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro and, finally, a more Premium edition of this that raises the bar both in materials and photography.

This weekend, the features Of the first two they solidify somewhat more, coming from the hand of the leaker Ishan Agarwal, one of the best known sources on high-end terminals from Asia.

Huawei P40 Pro

One of the most striking features of the Pro model will be its screen, which the Chinese giant will call Quad Curved Display, since it extends the folds of the sides also towards its upper and lower part. This would be 6.6 inches diagonal, a size already common among high-end terminals.

It is in his photography where we will see more news of the reference terminal for 2020. The P of the series, which appears in ‘Photography’, we have been told on multiple occasions, will find justification for four sensors: a main one in 50 MP, a large Angular at 40 MP, a telephoto at 12 MP and a ToF sensor that will complete the set. The front camera is expected at 32 MP, along with a sensor for calculating depth.

In addition, there would be some news such as what they call Huawei XD Fusion Engine to process images, we assume from multiple captures, in what is reminiscent of Apple’s Deep Fusion. Likewise, there is talk of a SuperSensing Zoom feature, with stabilization for the telephoto lens, of up to 50x. Let’s remember that the supposed zoom in periscope format and with 100 magnifications would come with the Huawei P40 Pro in its most Premium version.

It would be renewed again with a battery in identical size to that of the previous generation, at 4,200 mAh, along with a load that repeats again in 40W by cable, and with options at 40 or 27 W through wireless charging.

Inside we would find the 5G version of the Kirin 990, the most powerful processor of Hisilicon, the founder of Huawei. This has a little more performance than the standard 4G version and we already saw with the Mate 30 Pro that was shyly distributed in Spain.

Huawei P40

For his part, the most modest Huawei P40 it will repeat again with a smaller format, which would be 6.1 inches and in the traditional and flat design.

In this case your camera module would house ‘only’ 3 lenses –There would be no ToF–, whose sensors would be 50 MP –probably the same as that of the reference terminal–, along with a 16 MP wide angle and an 8 MP telephoto. Its front camera would be 32 MP. It would have the XD Fusion Engine, and up to 30x magnification digital.

The battery of this terminal would arrive up to 3,800 mAh, somewhat lower than the Pro model, which is to be expected due to its size. If speed dial could be similar in power via cable, although it would stay at 27 W in wireless mode. It would also have the Kirin 990 5G.

Again, both the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro would arrive without the necessary permits from the US government to install the Google services and applications In a direct way. Therefore, many of the most widespread applications in the West would be difficult or impossible to execute completely.

