Huawei is not having it easy to drive sales of its smartphones after the US veto. to its technology, forcing the Chinese giant to be self-sufficient in everything related to software, paying the high price of dispense with Google services.

After the arrival of the most modest model of the P40 series, with the Huawei P40 Lite, and its temporary flagship, with the Huawei P40 Pro, Huawei brings us the middle brother that serves as a reference for the series: Huawei P40.

This model serves as a balance point between high-end features in terms of power, design and photography, but in a much more compact and lightweight format that is also reflected in its price, which in the P40 stands at 745 euros. Will it be worth betting on the Huawei P40 with all the Huawei’s problems with Google services? We will tell you.

Huawei P40

Dimensions

148.9 x 71.06 x 8.5mm

Weight

175 g

Screen size

6.1 inch 19.5: 9

Panel type

OLED

Resolution

FullHD + (2,340 x 1,080 px)

Processor

Kirin 990

RAM

8GB LPDDR4

Internal storage

128 GB

Micro SD

No, but yes NMCard

Operating system

Android 10 + EMUI 10.1

Without GMS

Drums

3,800 mAh

Fast Charge 22.5W (SuperCharge)

Rear camera

50 Mpx f / 1.9

16 Mpx wide angle f / 2.2

8 Mpx Telephoto 3X f / 2.4

Video up to 4kp60

Frontal camera

32 Mpx f / 2.0 + IR

Connectivity

WiFi ax

Bluetooth 5.1

5G

NFC

Gps

Price

745 euros

Summary of the analysis of the Huawei P40 by sections:

Probably the most beautiful finish of 2020

We start this analysis of the Huawei P40 talking about its design. This is one of the sections that the Chinese brand has pampered the most in the latest iterations of its P range in which the finishes inspired by nature have become a great incentive in its presentations.

The philosophy of this family of smartphones revolves around good performance in photography, but also maintains a taste for aesthetics by offering smartphones with careful design and the use of Premium materials.

The P40 that we are analyzing It is no exception, and those who have seen it in my hands could not help commenting on how beautiful it is. And it is that the finish that looks the medium of the P40 that we have had to try is really striking.

What is most striking is the striking matte glass finish that covers the entire back. The unity we have in hand sports a impressive Silver Frost finish that feels like a glove to this model, evoking an icy layer of ice on the glass with a very personal touch.

The feeling in hand is really good. Nails on dimensions of 148.5 x 71.1 mm and 175 grams of weight it is positioned as a compact and lightweight smartphone. Something that is more difficult to see in the market despite the fact that there are many users who prefer a mobile that fits easily in the pocket.

Its size makes it a lot easier to hold and, both the curvature of the rear and the curves of its silhouette do nothing but promote that grip.

The matte finish on the back makes the tracks less noticeable. It is true that the rear glass continues to catch them, but they are not as evident as in shiny models.

What if you keep this Huawei P40 is the ability to slip on hand. Something that forces you to hold it firmly and pay attention to where and how it is left as it gradually slips and can end up on the ground.

In addition to its beautiful design, the rear of the P40 It stands out for its camera kit, which emerges from the rear in the form of a huge monolithic block of more than 2 mm in its upper left corner. Undoubtedly, such a volume on a smartphone with such a contained size does not go unnoticed.

A chrome frame links the camera package to the glass back, while a second black frame protects the edges of the camera glass. The three chambers that form its photographic equipment of the P40 They are arranged vertically to the left, while the LED flash and the Leica inscription are integrated to the right with the camera specifications.

If we go to the side edges, on the right we find the power and volume buttons. Both have a good touch and are perfectly integrated into the edge, although the volume button may be slightly away from the thumb if you don’t have very big hands.

This ends up forcing you to do a stretching exercise to increase or decrease the volume. Something not recommended with a smartphone so slippery and that it is minimized using the mobile with the left hand.

Little to tell about the right or upper edge that remain empty except for the presence of a noise canceling microphone for calls and the presence of the usual antennas.

All the interest is concentrated in its lower edge where we find the tray for two nanoSIM cards (or a nanoSIM and a Huawei NMCard memory card), the USB Type-C connector and the perforations for the multimedia speaker.

No trace of the 3.5mm headphone jack, but at least Huawei has had the courtesy to include headphones with a USB Type-C connector next to your smartphone. In any case, the use of a Bluetooth headset is an increasingly widespread option.

The front of the P40 It is characterized by being completely flat, highlighting the absence of curves on the screen that the Huawei P40 Pro does include. This screen is delimited by a symmetrical frame around the perimeter of the screen with rounded corners and a double camera inserted in the upper corner left of the screen.

It gives us the feeling that Huawei could have fine-tuned the screen frames a bit more to take better advantage of the front, expanding the useful surface of the screen to offer a greater feeling of “all screen” that that frame dazzles with a ratio of 86.3% of the front.

In general, the Huawei P40 that we are analyzing is a very well designed mobile, and in particular the Silver Frost finish that we have in hand looks fantastic. Result very comfortable to use on a daily basis since it weighs little and its size fits in any pocket.

It is a very good screen, but in a high-end 2020 we ask for more

We could say that little more could we ask from a screen with the clarity shown by the one mounted by the Huawei P40, but we are in 2020 and the benefits of this screen seem somewhat conservative for what is currently expected of a mobile for which you will have to pay 745 euros.

We are facing a 6.1-inch OLED screen with Full HD + resolution 2340 x 1080 pixels for its 19.5: 9 aspect ratio and a 422 dpi density.

It is striking that, when most high-end mobiles already mount 90 Hz or 120 Hz screens, Huawei has decided to keep 60 Hz on the screen from your reference smartphone, leaving 90 Hz for the P40 Pro.

However, this does not mean that we are facing a screen that does not measure up. On the contrary. In fact, it offers excellent sharpness and fairly accurate color calibration as standard.

During our test we have established the adjustment Vivid color from the terminal settings to enjoy all the DCI-P3 color space. From this same section, you can customize the color temperature to suit your preferences. After all, to taste the colors.

The fact of mounting a OLED screen it practically already implies good brightness and contrast rates, so the viewing of content on this screen is quite a visual spectacle, despite not adding the most generous screen diagonal on the market.

Being an OLED screen, it has really wide viewing angles, which allows maintaining the quality of color and contrast at all times, even when looking at the smartphone from a highly prone position.

The Huawei P40 screen offers a good level of brightness, allowing good visibility even in full sun. The Automatic brightness adjustment quickly adapts to light changes of the environment and establish the correct adjustment at all times, with a tendency more towards bright values ​​than not to scratch in brightness.

In a front of this size, the space occupied by the double front camera integrated in the screen stands out. The reason for its size is none other than the integration in that space of the front camera and the TOF sensor emitter and receiver (Time Of Flight) which is used both as a support to detect the subject’s silhouette in selfies, and to improve facial recognition.

From the EMUI settings you can configure the screen to hide the camera by adding a black bar at the top. However, this does not mean that the notifications that usually appear aligned to the left, now occupy the central area and do not take long to saturate, hiding behind the indicative point.

Our experience with the screen of the Huawei P40 It has been very satisfactory. Its extreme sharpness makes the texts appear perfectly defined and the colors are displayed accurately, something to be appreciated when undertaking tasks such as editing photos with your mobile phone.

As we have already said, a higher refresh rate is missed even maintaining the current Full HD + resolution that already offers excellent quality. With a 90 Hz screen that extra fluidity would be achieved that we can already find in most high-end models and in more and more mid-range models.

Kirin 990 5G, a complete success for this intermediate model

It will not be a novelty for anyone to say that the Kirin 990 processor it can with any task that we assign it, and it does not flinch when executing the most demanding games.

We have been able to see for ourselves that good performance in the analyzes of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro and, more recently, in our review of the Huawei P40 Pro, and this time it leaves us with the same good taste in our mouths, although it is far from the spectacular results obtained by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processors.

The numbers speak for themselves and reflect that while it is not the most powerful hardware of the momentYou can boast of being among the best.

Benchmarks

Huawei P40

Kirin 990 5G

Huawei P40 Pro

Kirin 990 5G

realme X2 Pro

SD 855+

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

SD 865

Galaxy S20 Ultra

Exynos 990

Mate 30 Pro

Kirin 990 5G

GeekBench 4 Single

3,889

3,955

3,535

4,229

5,024

3,927

GeekBench 4 Multi

12,752

12,945

10,256

13,208

11,966

12,343

GeekBench 5 Single

770

779

640

899

926

785

GeekBench 5 Multi

3121

3,220

2,211

3,284

2,818

3,085

Antutu 8

478,627

504,114

460,121

600,659

519,317

461,141

PCMark

9,527

10,434

12,458

10,692

10,772

10,429

3DMark OpenGL

6,058

6,090

5,255

7,133

6,875

6,042

3DMark Vulkan

5,612

5,572

4,752

6,547

6,480

5,564

Huawei has already mounted this processor on various devices since the end of 2019, but the chip continues to be a thoroughbred when it comes to performance, conveying a sense of constant power and fluidity during use, thanks to the general optimization offered by its dual NPU dedicated to artificial intelligence data processing.

In games, the GPU Mali G76 sticks out when running some of the latest games market demanding as Fortnite, Asphalt 9: Legends, PUBG or Call of Duty: Mobile with excellent graphics performance even with the adjustments to the maximum and without presenting anomalies or jerks in the game.

Heat management has gone by neighborhood, and while in titles like Call of Duty or Asphalt 9 it has barely seen a slight increase in temperature in his rear, others like Fortnite or PUBG has raised the thermometer a few degrees, although at levels that are far from being considered worrisome.

Huawei P40 Pro

UFS 3.0 + LPDDR4X

Huawei P40 Pro

UFS 3.0 + LPDDR4X

OnePlus 8 Pro

UFS 3.0 + LPDDR5

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

UFS 3.0 + LPDDR5

Huawei Mate 30 Pro

UFS 3.0 + LPDDR4X

Sequential writing

214.45 MB / s

349.10 MB / s

485.75 MB / s

197.37 MB / s

213.63 MB / s

Sequential reading

1.01 GB / s

1.70 GB / s

1.03 GB / s

710 MB / s

1.14 GB / s

Random write

38.71 MB / s

45.34 MB / s

31.18 MB / s

19.72 MB / s

38.09 MB / s

Random read

22.28 MB / s

23.06 MB / s

24.34 MB / s

15.31 MB / s

23.63 MB / s

Copy speed to memory

10.34 GB / s

6.14 GB / s

9.9 GB / s

10.83 GB / s

11.78 GB / s

In addition to playing, we have also used the Huawei P40 to edit photos and videos obtained with its versatile camera pack, something in which 8 GB of RAM and its 128 GB UFS 3.0 They have added extra fluency by applying filters and reading or writing data during rendering.

Little can be reproached for the P40 series medium at the hardware level, since it integrates the top equipment of the company offering a solvent performance in the day to day with a good balance in energy consumption.

Google’s absence is a bitter drink, but not the end of the world

We got to the software section. Without a doubt this is one of the most important sections for any smartphone, but it takes special relevance when we talk about a Huawei mobile due to its special conditions.

As it has been happening since the launch of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, Huawei smartphones come with the EMUI interface and without Google services pre-installed, nor options to install them officially.

This means that you don’t have access to the huge catalog of Google Play applications, you cannot access the integration of Google Play Services And, of course, you will not be able to officially install Google applications such as Gmail, Google Photos or Google Drive to name a few.

However, there are “legal” methods like the one we show you in the following video that allow us to overcome these limitations installing Google services on Huawei devices.

That said, we must say that there is life beyond Google. After learning about the measures imposed by the US government, Huawei went to work promoting the offer of apps and services available in AppGallery, the Huawei app store and new additions are added every day.

As a result, it is possible to find most applications that an average user uses daily, or at least solvent alternatives. WhatsApp, Telegram, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram are present in different formats through AppGallery.

What does that mean of “different formats”? In AppGallery, as in Google Play, a series of apps that can be installed directly from the Huawei app store.

If this option is not available, the app store itself offers several alternatives to use the application.

For example, you can redirect the user to the official page of the app or service so that Download the installation APK file. Something similar to what happened until a few weeks ago with games like Fortnite.

You can also take the user to a Reliable third party repository to download the APK from there, and even use the webapp version of the application or service so that the user can use it from the browser. This is, for example, the case of YouTube, which as it is not possible to install the app because it is from Google, accesses from the browser.

Huawei has also made a strong commitment to other additional services that contribute to improving the user experience. Some of them are:

Huawei Music– Streaming music platform similar to Spotify.

Huawei Video: Series, movies and all kinds of streaming video content that follows in Netflix’s footsteps.

Huawei Cloud and Drive: Cloud storage space that allows uploading photos and files to free up space on the terminal. Its operation is similar to Apple iCloud.

For everything else, the Huawei P40 comes with EMUI 10.1 customization layer based on Android 10 with Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) to replace Google services.

The operating system moves very smoothly and maintains the style of the entire Huawei range offering all kinds of services that, sometimes, make you forget about the fact that you don’t have Google services.

It is the case of Today, a wizard panel with many similarities to Discover that gives you access to quick features and a selected news feed that appears when you swipe the Start screen to the right.

EMUI offers multiple configuration options with which you can customize the appearance of the interface by increasing the icon count on the Home screen, or by applying Dark mode to interface, in addition to allowing the use of gestures to move around the interface.

The infrared sensor located next to the front camera makes possible a gestural movement system without touching the screen It allows simple movements such as sliding the screen up or down by moving your hand in front of the screen or taking a screenshot by closing your fist in front of the camera.

We also liked the use of a drop down sidebar It acts as a dock from which some applications can be run immediately and from anywhere in the interface.

As it is a compact smartphone — taking into account the average screen size currently imposed — it can be used comfortably with one hand, reaching the entire perimeter of the screen without major problems, but if you have small hands and you don’t find it easy to get to the top of the smartphone, you can use the one-handed mode, which reduces the interface to bring it closer to the user’s thumb.

In the security section, the Huawei P40 uses a combination of facial recognition based on infrared light and artificial intelligence, and a fingerprint sensor integrated into the screen itself.

The use of infrared in facial recognition allows unlock the terminal even in absolute darkness, while the fingerprint sensor on the screen allows the smartphone to be unlocked easily thanks to the increased detection surface.

More discreet, but equally versatile photo pack

The Huawei P range is very oriented to the photographic section, so at this point we hope to obtain the same good performance as the P40 series mobiles that we have already been able to analyze previously.

Despite not having photographic equipment with the zoom boasts that the Huawei P40 Pro boasts, the P40 maintains photographic quality of the highest level and a versatility in its focal points sufficient to satisfy the most demanding users.

Before we fully launch into photos with the Huawei P40 let’s pause briefly on your camera app.

In it we find a simple distribution to use, but very well designed when taking photos since all the parameters and options of each shooting mode appear perfectly accessible at the top.

Some of the most prominent shooting modes are Opening that emulates the behavior in the blur of a lens when applying a different aperture aperture. Nor can we fail to mention the already famous Huawei Night mode, with which good results are achieved in low light.

The mode Professional is that it offers more options for the most advanced photographers since it not only activates the manual shooting modes, but also allows taking photos with the full resolution of the sensor with the mode High resolution or take photos in RAW format.

By accessing the section Plus Additional modes are deployed that allow you to create slow or fast motion shots, with high-resolution shooting, panoramic photography, or the excellent monochrome mode inherited from your Leica partners.

For those who just want to focus and shoot, the artificial intelligence help in adjusting the camera It will be an essential resource thanks to the HiVision provided scene recognition.

Once the Huawei P40 camera appLet’s see how the photographic equipment of this terminal responds. Click this link to download the original files and assess their quality for yourself.

We are facing a smartphone with five lenses, so it is convenient to be clear about what each of its cameras offers us.

Resolution

Opening

Focal distance

(eq. in 35 mm)

Size

sensor

Stabilization

Focus

Main camera

50 Mpx

f / 1.9

26 mm

1 / 1,28 ”

OIS

PDAF

Ultra wide angle

16 Mpx

f / 2.2

17 mm

N.D.

AF

Telephoto

8 Mpx

f / 2.4

80mm (3x zoom)

N.D.

OIS

PDAF

Frontal camera

32 Mpx

f / 2.0

26 mm

1 / 2,8 ”

AF

We start by getting familiar with the camera performance of the Huawei P40 with a photography scenario in full sun, in which there are no great difficulties to focus precisely on the details.

As expected, the 1 / 1.28 inch large sensor It manages to capture all the nuances of light offering an impressive dynamic range, but it has surprised us with a somewhat unbalanced white balance and with a clear tendency to get much warmer tones than they really are.

When changing cameras with different apertures, the exposure usually varies slightly. On the other hand, in this case what changes is the white balance as can be seen in the comparative image, which has been taken in the same light conditions with the main camera in automatic and with the telephoto lens.

The only explanation we find for this phenomenon puts the RYYB sensor (Red, Yellow, Yellow, Blue) in the spotlight compared to the RGGB sensor (Red, Green, Green, Blue) that uses the rest of the lenses. This change in photosites more sensitive to yellow light could be to blame for the temperature change in photos in the main camera under certain situations.

As we say, dynamic range in good light scenes is impressive in all focal lengths, although with scene detection mode turned on, processing tends to overdrive.

The behavior of the telephoto lens is really good. So much so that, in terms of quality and sharpness, it is difficult to distinguish which photo has been taken with the main camera and which with the 3x optical zoom.

The 5x hybrid zoom It also maintains the type in terms of sharpness, offering photos with excellent quality. As we force the zoom increases, the loss of quality in the photographs becomes more evident and from 10x zoom the results are more than debatable before the fall in the definition.

Ultra wide-angle camera does a good job of lens compensation, avoiding that the presence of the “fisheye” is very pronounced making it a fairly linear wide angle.

The photos obtained maintain the verticality of the vertical lines even at the extremes, although the reduction in aperture makes it the least luminous lens of the three.

The Portrait mode is one of the strengths of the Huawei P40 and it demonstrates this by obtaining very natural and progressive blurs in the background, while managing to isolate the foreground without falling into the usual errors in other terminals.

The edge of the ears, the hair or the outline of the glasses are some of the most common mistakes in Portrait mode of most smartphones. However, in this case we we find a smooth and progressive cut who manages to avoid all these traps by hitting the silhouette in most of the shots.

In some of the portraits we have taken as a test we have found that excessive use was made of skin softening, despite the fact that this option was deactivated when taking the photo, and is due to an excess of processing in post-production in which some sharpness is lost. Anyway, results in this mode are well above average.

The Huawei P40 that we are analyzing also includes a mode Supermacro with which it is possible to cut the distance of focus to just under 4 cm with a surprisingly sharp result. Taking into account the white balance measurement of the photos, everything indicates that this mode uses the sensor of the main camera. Hence its quality … and its warmth.

We put aside the scenes with good lighting to put in serious trouble the P40 cameras in low light conditions. This proof of Huawei P40 It has helped us to see in first person the excellent performance of the Night mode in the main camera.

Here again we meet the main camera white balance issues and its tendency to adjust it to too warm a hue. Again, the difference in adjustment can be seen in the comparison between the Night mode, which takes a much warmer tone, and a photo taken with the manual adjustments of the professional mode to adjust it to true-to-life white balance.

Despite this constant tendency to yellow the light of the photos, what night mode provides better noise and sharpness processing thanks to pixel grouping and subsequent focus on post-production.

The result is a less presence of noise than, for example, photos taken with the mode Professionalas well as a noticeable improvement in sharpness as the texts of the posters and labels that appear in the test photos demonstrate.

Night mode in Ultra wide angle

3x zoom night mode

5x zoom night mode

That in terms of the main camera, but how does the rest of the focal points behave? Well, the truth is that all of them pass the test with a note, although they do not reach the level of sharpness of the main camera because they are smaller sensors that do not manage to keep noise controlled at low levels.

NOTE.- The camera tests have been made taking into account the Limitations of the Alarm State due to COVID-19. We have not been able to test it following our traditional tests, but it has been enough to give us an idea of ​​its quality and versatility.

We can’t let one of the Huawei P40’s funniest photography modes within what we could consider as a night photo. We talk about the modes that are grouped within the option Light painting that we find in the section Plus of the camera.

These modes allow you to play with light and long exposure, allowing you to carry out techniques that are usually difficult to do with a camera in minutes and almost without experience.

We talk about photos of traffic trails like the one we show you in the sample, or photography of stars or create the effect of silky water. In short, very striking effects with which you can get spectacular photos.

Since we are talking about effects, it is worth noting the excellent results obtained with the Monochrome shooting mode. Leica has long experience in the field of black and white photographySo this mode is not limited to desaturating a photo made in color, but it applies a series of lighting and focus filters with which you can create really impressive black and white images.

The next stop in our review of the Huawei P40 We do it in its double front camera, with which you can get selfies with a great wealth of details even in low light, in which we use a white frame on the screen to distribute the light over the entire face homogeneously avoiding harsh shadows.

In good light the thing improves even more and the results are exceptional both in the balance of colors and in terms of sharpness.

In the video section the medium of the P40 does not disappoint, allowing record videos in 4K and 1080p at 60 fps and allows obtaining a digital zoom of up to 10x and all this stabilized. The white balance continues to be a problem that does not finish solving. The sample clip shows how the pitch changes several times.

Except for the problems with the adjustment of the white balance that we have found in the main camera, the results of the different tests have been very satisfactory in the different cameras that it equips. Photographically speaking, this Huawei P40 that we are testing ranks among the elite of so-called photographic mobiles.

Quick charge and a 3,800 mAh battery that gives a lot of play

The Huawei P40 is a good sign that the data in the specification sheets is not always decisive. On paper, the P40 series reference model comes with a 3.8000 mAh battery. Insufficient by all accounts when compared to most of the new models that have been launched in recent months start with a 4,000 mAh battery.

This apparent disadvantage is justified by its compact size. Perhaps if it included a higher capacity battery, its compact format would be compromised. Even so able to stay up to two days.

In daily use, the P40 offers surprising autonomy, able to offer 8 and a half hours of screen configured with automatic brightness and an average daily use that includes the use of social networks, mail management, taking photos and videos, at least an hour and a half of game, as well as calls and video calls.

This makes it possible to face the day without major worries and with the certainty that, with medium use, you will not need an additional charge throughout the day. In addition, from the settings menu you can set battery saving profiles at different levels so that, if you do not have a plug nearby, you can save energy to avoid running out of battery prematurely.

When the time comes to face the inevitable appointment with the charger, it is settled in a short time thanks to the 22.5W SuperCharge fast charger included in the box, which allows you to retrieve the 50% of your charge in just 25 minutes and complete the cycle in about 90 minutes.

Supporters of wireless charging are not in luck with this terminal as it does not offer that limited feature to its older siblings.

Yes, it is true that on paper its battery does not reach the 4,000 mAh that is prevailing in the market, but it is a smartphone with a relatively small screen, it does not have a high resolution and does not offer a refresh rate of 90 or 120 Hz so, against all odds, the battery has performed perfectly offering good autonomy.

With all the connectivity you need in 2020, but without stereo sound

In terms of connectivity, the Huawei P40 more than meets all connectivity needs that any user may need. Although the absence of a minijack connector is accused, Huawei includes a set of headphones with a USB type C connector.

For everything else, the medium of the series P40 offers support for 5G networks, que no hemos podido poner a prueba debido a las condiciones actuales de confinamiento. Si en tu ciudad no se ha desplegado el 5G, puedes hacer uso de la doble tarjeta nanoSIM para 4G o una tarjeta de memoria NM card y una nanoSIM.

La conectividad inalámbrica corre por cuenta de redes Wi-Fi 6 Plus (estándar 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax) de doble banda, mientras que se integra soporte para Bluetooth 5.1 with soporte para códecs LDAC para sonido de alta calidad mediante esta conexión inalámbrica.

Dentro de este apartado cabe destacar los efectos de sonido Huawei Histen que redistribuye el sonido a 3D mediante inteligencia artificial creando una sensación espacial del sonido espectacular.

Si le conectas unos auriculares de calidad, el mayor ancho de banda hace que apenas se aprecie diferencia entre usar unos auriculares con cable o Bluetooth.

Al prescindir de los auriculares la experiencia sonora decae ya que todo el peso de la reproducción recae sobre un único altavoz inferior. Esto hace que no se disfrute de la misma experiencia espacial que sí ofrece el sonido con auriculares, aunque el nivel de potencia es más que suficiente y ofrece un sonido decente hasta más allá del 70% de su volumen.

Tampoco faltan a su cita la conectividad NFC que, aunque queda algo mermada en sus capacidades por la falta de un software de pago móvil solvente, sí tiene otras utilidades como la vinculación con otros dispositivos con un solo toque.

Móvil para quienes prefieren los móviles compactos sin renunciar a nada

Llegamos al cierre de este análisis del Huawei P40 con la sensación de haber perdido por el camino parte de la experiencia Android. No poder usar fácilmente los servicios de Google es, sin duda alguna el gran elefante en la habitación de este smartphone.

Sin embargo, al mismo tiempo, nos quedamos con la certeza de haber usado un móvil fantástico en todos sus apartados. Sí, es cierto que no es el móvil fotográfico con más zoom, o con el sensor con más megapíxeles (aunque sí con uno de los más grandes), pero todo lo que hace lo hace correctamente, con la mencionada excepción del ajuste del balance de blancos que puede corregirse sin demasiados problemas para el usuario.

Android y Google viven un idilio desde que en 2005 se lo comprara a Andy Rubin. Tradicionalmente, los usuarios de Android han usado los servicios de Google para sincronizar sus fotos, contactos y archivos en la nube, siendo esta la opción que les ha resultado más cómoda durante años.

El nuevo escenario en los móviles Huawei obliga al usuario a renunciar a un ecosistema que lleva años usando, y eso puede causar un gran rechazo. No obstante, hay un nicho de usuarios que no es tan dependiente de los servicios de Google, y estos usuarios pueden encontrar fácilmente acomodo en otras alternativas disponibles en Huawei AppGallery.

¿Se puede vivir sin Google? Probablemente sí. ¿Estará el usuario medio de Android dispuesto a hacerlo? Ahí es cuando nos asaltan todas las dudas. Cuando pagas 745 euros por un smartphone no quieres tener que pelearte con el software para sobrevivir en el día a día. Quieres que todo sean facilidades.

Siendo sinceros, en nuestro caso nos hemos encontrados con graves carencias en software: apps de bancos, Slack, benchmarks para analizar el hardware o Snapseed entre otros son algunas de las bajas en nuestro catálogo personal.

Por todo lo demás, el Huawei P40 podría haberse convertido mañana mismo en un auténtico superventas de la gama alta, de no haber sido por este gran escollo en el software.

Como bien apunta Apple con el lanzamiento de su Apple SE (2020), muchos usuarios se están cansando de móviles con pantallas enormes y buscan móviles con un diseño compacto y un hardware que no les obligue a renunciar a nada.

Con respecto a la pantalla del Huawei P40, nos quedamos con la misma sensación que mencionábamos antes. Sin ser la pantalla más rápida ni brillante del mercado, cumple de forma sobresaliente por su nitidez. Poco puede decirse de su procesador y memorias que no hayan demostrado ya los Mate 30 Pro o su hermano mayor P40 Pro.

En lo que a fotografía se refiere, el P40 firma un pack de cámaras de primer nivel con las que se obtienen resultados de muy alta calidad, aunque no están exentos de problemas puntuales que bien pueden solucionarse con una simple actualización de software en un futuro no muy lejano.

En definitiva, estamos ante un terminal que cumple con creces lo que le pediríamos a cualquier smartphone de 745 euros. Todo menos los servicios de Google.

Esa es una losa lo suficientemente pesada como para llevar al P40 al fondo, a no ser que juegue la baza de ofrecerlo a un precio mucho más interesante para aliviar y compensar el esfuerzo de lidiar con la falta de estos servicios.