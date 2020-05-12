The Huawei P30 Pro New Edition It is the new bet of the brand with which to continue offering news at a difficult time for the company. Following in the footsteps of the high-end launched in 2019, it will be a breath of fresh air in the midst of a situation riddled with uncertainty.

At a time when the brand’s European sales fell steadily down the inability to provide your new smartphones with Google services (Play Store, Gmail or YouTube, among others), capitals in this territory. The Asian firm is recycled before the storm.

Or rather, recycle your phones. Taking advantage of the aesthetics and some components of terminals launched before the entry into force of the veto of the United States, the company can give birth to rehash of previous models, such as the case of the Huawei P30 Pro New Edition. An identical terminal in terms of design, but which renews part of its characteristics to offer a touch of freshness over what already existed.

Now, after making an appearance in the previous days on the brand’s German support website, the terminal has been present in its sales section.

Huawei P30 Pro New Edition: old becomes new

Although the brand has not officially confirmed the internal specifications of the device, it is expected that these will be largely repeated with respect to those of the original Huawei P30 Pro. However, the new one will arrive in a single configuration at a more attractive price than the previous one, so any update, no matter how small, can provide a certain attraction.

As the aforementioned website shows, the Huawei P30 Pro New Edition would be priced at 749 euros for its unique version of 258 GB of internal storage and 8 GB of RAM. It will continue to have, as its main attraction, its solid autonomy and its large camera, which has a zoom of up to 50x.

It remains to be known what its price is in the rest of the countries, as well as the possible variants that it incorporates inside. A patch, for now, that will allow the flame of Google services on Huawei phones not to be completely extinguished.

