During the first weeks of 2020, Huawei officially presented the Huawei P30 Lite New Edition, a slightly improved version of the model announced in 2019. In a few days, that same strategy, according to Huawei Central, will also be reflected in a new Huawei P30 Pro New Edition, which will hit stores throughout May.

The manufacturer has revealed the existence of this model in the foundations of a new promotion for the German market. In the text, available on the Huawei website, the name “HUAWEI P30 Pro NEW EDITION” can be read, but it does not contain any other details about said product.

With Google services

The veto imposed by the United States Government does not affect the products that Huawei launched on the market before it entered into force. For this reason, the entire P30 series, announced in the first half of 2019, does retain access to Google services. These include all the usual ones: Google Play Store, Gmail, YouTube, Google Maps, etc.

The P30 Lite New Edition, despite the new surname, is nothing more than a variant of the P30 Lite. Legally, therefore, It is under the same umbrella and can offer all Google services without any problem.

The Huawei P30 Pro New Edition, in principle, it would follow the same path as the mentioned P30 Lite New Edition. It is likely that main elements such as the photographic module or the Kirin 980 processor will remain intact compared to the Huawei P30 Pro. What could change in the new model is the range of colors available, the storage, the RAM memory, etc.

The Huawei P30 Pro was one of the best-rated smartphones throughout 2019, especially in the photographic field. This features, among other things, a Kirin 980 SoC, a 4,200 mAh capacity battery, a 6.47-inch OLED screen, a 40-megapixel resolution main camera and a five-magnification optical zoom. Currently, this model can be found in multiple distributors for figures ranging from 600 to 700 euros.

