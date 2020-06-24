The Huawei P10 series is updated to EMUI 10, incorporating the security patches of May 2020, among other news.

Huawei, which recently presented the Huawei P40 Pro +, has decided to take care of the current owners of a Huawei P10, which was launched on the market in 2017, updating your best seller to EMUI 10. Upon its release, the Chinese company’s phone arrived with EMUI 5.1 pre-installed, and subsequently received EMUI 8.1 and EMUI 9.1.

While the upgrade to EMUI 10.1 has already started in China a few weeks ago, the deployment of the new version has not yet started globally. This time, the new update for the Huawei P10 series brings with it smart features such as Huawei Assistant and Smart Charge, which helps reduce the aging of the device battery. In the same way, and as reported by Huawei Central, the software package also installs the May 2020 security patches.

Since this Huawei series is not part of the monthly or quarterly update section, the update size is 4 GB, which will improve sections such as performance or security. On the one hand, Smart Charge technology reduces battery aging by adapting and prevents the battery from being continuously charged when full, a feature that is enabled by default. On the other hand, the Huawei assistant is added to the home screen, providing smart reminders of personalized news and other relevant content for the user.

Huawei P10 series is updated to EMUI 10: all features

In the same way, this update to EMUI 10 also integrates Android security patches released in May 2020 that improve the security of the system. Features that will give Huawei a new life ’to the Huawei P10, making the battery reduce its aging and incorporating the security patches from last May, taking into account that it is a smartphone that was released three years ago.

But that’s not all, as the Chinese company’s best-selling series also receives a series of security fixes and known vulnerabilities. Remember that the weight of the update is 4GB, something considerable, and that it is important before carrying out this movement that possible system errors that may arise after updating the devices to EMUI 10 are known. However, it is clear that Huawei wants to continue caring for one of the best-selling phones in its history despite the passing of the years.

