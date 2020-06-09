Huawei’s catalog for this 2020 is totally unpredictable, with a mixture of old remastered models to maintain the services of Google and others that do not. To this last category belongs the new Huawei P Smart S, a new letter for the mid-range of the house and that is the European version of the Huawei Enjoy 10s from October of last year.

The Huawei P Smart S arrives as a similar bet to terminals such as the P30 Lite, with Kirin 710 on board and a 48-megapixel triple camera behind, although its point of interest lies in its OLED screen with integrated fingerprint reader.

Huawei P Smart S data sheet

Huawei P Smart S

screen

OLED 6.3 “

Full HD +

Dimensions and weight

157.4 x 73.2 x 7.75 mm

163 g.

Processor

Kirin 710F

RAM

4GB

Storage

128 GB

NM card up to 256 GB

Frontal camera

16 MP f / 2.0

Rear camera

48 MP f / 1.8

8 MP f / 2.4 wide angle

2 MP f / 2.4 bokeh

Drums

4000 mAh

Load 10W

Operating system

Android 10

EMUI 10

Connectivity

LTE

Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

USB-C



Minijack



NFC

Others

Fingerprint reader on the screen

Price

249 euros

OLED screen with fingerprint reader

The Huawei Enjoy 10s that the company presented in China last year changes its name for the western public, becoming the letter S in the Huawei P Smart series. It is a mid-range terminal similar to several in the Y and P series, although its main point of interest is on the screen, with 6.3-inch OLED panel and Full HD + resolution.

This screen incorporates the light margins that we are used to and a drop-shaped notch on the top. Under its surface hides the fingerprint reader, which is one of the main differences with other terminals in the same range of the company.

48 MP triple camera

In the photographic aspect, the Huawei P Smart S mounts a front camera with a resolution of 16 megapixels and aperture of f / 2.0 in the notch in the form of a drop. Behind, it has a triple camera with a 48 megapixel main sensor and aperture f / 1.8. Accompanied by an 8-megapixel (f / 2.4) wide angle and a third 2-megapixel sensor for bokeh.

As for power, the Huawei P Smart S bets on the already classic Kirin 710 which did so much for the company’s mid-range last year, accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of expandable storage via a microSD card.

Huawei opts for one 4,000 mAh battery It is charged to a standard 5V2A (10W), with a USB connector. The terminal arrives with LTE, NFC connectivity and without the pre-installed Google services. but with HMS and Huawei App Gallery.

Versions and prices of the Huawei P Smart S

The Huawei P Smart S has been officially put on sale in Italy for a official price of 249.90 euros for the single version with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Although the Chinese variant of the terminal came in various colors, the Huawei P Smart S at the moment is only sold in black.

