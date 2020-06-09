Huawei’s catalog for this 2020 is totally unpredictable, with a mixture of old remastered models to maintain the services of Google and others that do not. To this last category belongs the new Huawei P Smart S, a new letter for the mid-range of the house and that is the European version of the Huawei Enjoy 10s from October of last year.
The Huawei P Smart S arrives as a similar bet to terminals such as the P30 Lite, with Kirin 710 on board and a 48-megapixel triple camera behind, although its point of interest lies in its OLED screen with integrated fingerprint reader.
Huawei P Smart S data sheet
Huawei P Smart S
screen
OLED 6.3 “
Full HD +
Dimensions and weight
157.4 x 73.2 x 7.75 mm
163 g.
Processor
Kirin 710F
RAM
4GB
Storage
128 GB
NM card up to 256 GB
Frontal camera
16 MP f / 2.0
Rear camera
48 MP f / 1.8
8 MP f / 2.4 wide angle
2 MP f / 2.4 bokeh
Drums
4000 mAh
Load 10W
Operating system
Android 10
EMUI 10
Connectivity
LTE
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
USB-C
Minijack
NFC
Others
Fingerprint reader on the screen
Price
249 euros
OLED screen with fingerprint reader
The Huawei Enjoy 10s that the company presented in China last year changes its name for the western public, becoming the letter S in the Huawei P Smart series. It is a mid-range terminal similar to several in the Y and P series, although its main point of interest is on the screen, with 6.3-inch OLED panel and Full HD + resolution.
This screen incorporates the light margins that we are used to and a drop-shaped notch on the top. Under its surface hides the fingerprint reader, which is one of the main differences with other terminals in the same range of the company.
48 MP triple camera
In the photographic aspect, the Huawei P Smart S mounts a front camera with a resolution of 16 megapixels and aperture of f / 2.0 in the notch in the form of a drop. Behind, it has a triple camera with a 48 megapixel main sensor and aperture f / 1.8. Accompanied by an 8-megapixel (f / 2.4) wide angle and a third 2-megapixel sensor for bokeh.
As for power, the Huawei P Smart S bets on the already classic Kirin 710 which did so much for the company’s mid-range last year, accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of expandable storage via a microSD card.
Huawei opts for one 4,000 mAh battery It is charged to a standard 5V2A (10W), with a USB connector. The terminal arrives with LTE, NFC connectivity and without the pre-installed Google services. but with HMS and Huawei App Gallery.
Versions and prices of the Huawei P Smart S
The Huawei P Smart S has been officially put on sale in Italy for a official price of 249.90 euros for the single version with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Although the Chinese variant of the terminal came in various colors, the Huawei P Smart S at the moment is only sold in black.
More information | Huawei
Share
Huawei P Smart S: OLED screen with fingerprint reader and triple 48 MP camera for 250 euros