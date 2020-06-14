Although it is common throughout the year, perhaps in these summer times in which we are entering, the use of mobile devices, increases. This is largely due to the fact that we go outside more, or that we travel more than in other months. Well, as you surely already know, that moment is approaching, if the pandemic allows it. Therefore, if you do not want to leave everything for the last moment or are looking for a specific gadget for the holidays, we will help you.

We tell you this because we have made a selection of discounted products from the popular Huawei firm that you can take advantage of right now. These offers to which we refer can be found among the huge catalog of products in the online store Amazon. In fact and due to all the availability that the e-commerce giant proposes to us, we have searched for you the most interesting offers of the mentioned brand.

Although everything related to sending and receiving packages goes better every day for a few weeks to this part, there may still be some trouble. That is why Amazon itself proposes several solutions in case these problems with the packages arise.

Amazon sales right now on Huawei

Huawei Matebook D14

But let’s move on to what really matters to us in this case, which are the sales proper. That is why we are going to start with a powerful signature laptop. It is the Huawei Matebook D14, a team that offers us a 14-inch screen FullHD and that it is based on an AMD Ryzen 5 3500u processor.

In turn, it has a total of 8 gigs of RAM and a 512 SSD disk. To say that it comes with its own fingerprint sensor and with Windows 10 Home pre-installed; all this with more than 120 euros discount.

Huawei MediaPad T5

On the other hand, if what you need is a tablet, perhaps this model reduced by 29% right now, is what you need. Specifically, we are referring to the Huawei MediaPad T5, a device with a 10.1-inch FullHD screen and Wi-Fi connectivity. At the same time it has a 3 gigabyte RAM memory and another 32 for the storage applications and data.

Huawei Y6s

And of course, when talking about that firm, we must show you some mobile, one of the star products in its wide range. Well, serve as an example the Huawei Y6s, a Smartphone with a 6.09-inch screen that presents us with 3 gigs of RAM and another 32 to cover storage. It also has a 13 megapixel camera and at this time it would come with a speaker Bluetooth Gift.

Huawei Mate30 Pro

It can also be the case that what you are looking for is a high-performance terminal in this sense, so you cannot miss this phone with 300 euros discount. We are talking about the Huawei Mate30 Pro, a Smartphone with a 6.53-inch screen and which is based on a Kirin 990 processor. At the same time, how much with 8 gigabytes of RAM 256 for storage.

It should be mentioned that it also has a Leica quad-lens camera and now comes with a gift, Freebuds 3 wireless headphones.

Huawei FreeBuds 3i

And finally, if you are looking for headphones like those mentioned, but independently, here we show you the Huawei FreeBuds 3i. These are totally wireless headphones with 15% of discount that incorporate active noise cancellation. They also have Bluetooth connection and would come in an attractive white color.