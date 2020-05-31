Huawei devices could be without access to YouTube by 2021, due to the commercial veto that the United States imposed against the Chinese mobile phone company. Read: iPad Pro: you can design with Augmented Reality

However, Huawei has managed to face adversities and find programs and platforms that can replace Google services, so users will have alternatives to continue seeing their favorite YouTube vloggers.

Huawei would run out of YouTube by 2021. Photo: .

One company that can replace YouTube on Huawei is Dailymotion, which announced its alliance with Huawei so that users can have their content on their smartphones.

Read: Android: Did you accidentally delete a photo? So you can get it back

Read: Xiaomi presents new Redmi Note 9

The application that will replace YouTube will be Huawei Video and will be natively included in the next devices of the Chinese firm and will distribute Dailymotion content.

This platform will have three features such as video player, local and international Dailymotion content and video monetization for creators.

The veto imposed by the United States on Huawei forces American technology companies to break relations with the Chinese brand, so Google will stop updating and supplying technology to the Japanese firm.

UK seeks to reduce dependency on Huawei

The United Kingdom contacted the United States to create a group of ten countries that could develop their own 5G technology together and reduce their dependence on the Chinese technology group Huawei, The Times newspaper reported Friday.

This proposal comes before a G7 summit that US President Donald Trump hopes to host next month.

Despite some American warnings, the British government allowed Huawei to build up to 35% of the infrastructure necessary to deploy the new mobile internet network in the country.

The United Kingdom is proposing to create a club of ten countries that includes G7 members, Australia, South Korea and India, The Times said.

According to the newspaper, one of the options involves centralizing investments in existing telecommunications companies in the ten member states.

Finnish companies Nokia and Swedish Ericsson are the only alternatives currently available in Europe to provide 5G equipment, such as telephone antennas.

With information from ..

.