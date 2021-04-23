Huawei MatePad T 10 and 10.4 New Edition, so are the new Huawei tablets | Technology

Huawei has a wide range of products and one of them is Android tablets. It has launched two new equipment on the market, one is a revision of an older model and the other is a new model. We tell you all the details.

Huawei’s efforts to launch products on the market is titanic and even more so when they do not have Google’s services as standard. Today they have just presented two new tablets, one of them is intended for the entry-level range and the other designed for the mid-range.

The first tablet is the Huawei MatePad 10.4 New Edition, as its name suggests it is a renewal of the MatePad 10.4 which landed in Spain in 2020. This tablet has several differences with its predecessor, the main one being the change of processor.

Now mount a Kirin 820 accompanied by 4GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage expandable up to 512GB via MicroSD. As for the screen, it remains at 10.4 inches with 2K resolution in a 16: 9.6 format, the pixel density is 225 pixels per inch.

The screen is accompanied by four speakers signed by Harman Kardon so the experience when consuming content should be good. The battery is 7,250 milliamps that can be charged quickly thanks to the 22.5W of power from the charger, a charger that is USB Type-C.

The second tablet is the Huawei MatePad T 10, in this equipment the screen is reduced to 9.7 inches and the resolution becomes HD + or what has been 1,280 x 800 pixels. Inside this device is the eight-core Kirin 710A accompanied by 2GB of RAM.

The storage is 32GB expandable up to 512GB via MicroSD. The battery has a capacity of 5,100 milliamps, but it does not have any type of fast charge. As for the connections, they are the same for both tablets: WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, USB C, 3.5 mm jack among others.

The operating system version is AOSP 10, so they do without Google services. As for EMUI, this layer arrives in its version 10.1 and with Huawei App Gallery’s own store.

Both tablets are available from today in Spain and the prices are as follows according to the configuration we choose:

The version 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage of the MatePad 10.4 New Edition are 299 euros.

The 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage version of the MatePad 10.4 New Edition are 349 euros.

The 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage version of the MatePad T 10 are 129 euros.