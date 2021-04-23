Huawei MatePad T 10, an inexpensive tablet for all audiences

Far from its also recurring top-of-the-range launches, Huawei continues to bet on increasing its offer of entry-level and mid-range devices, with some surprises like the new MatePad T 10, an inexpensive tablet that focuses on everyday use for the whole family, with specifications that fall within the mid-range, and a price that rivals the entry level.

Equipped with a 9.7-inch IPS screen and HD resolution (1280 x 800 pixels), with quite present bezels for the four frames, we will continue to have a good area for displaying any type of content, which added to the presence of two speakers with a sound cavity located on the sides, reinforced by the HUAWEI Histen 6.1 software, Bass Booster and additional configuration options, they will allow us to enjoy a unique experience for the reproduction of any type of multimedia content.

Inside it will have the momentum of the chipset Kirin 710A along with a single option of 2 GB of RAM and two options with 16 or 32 GB of internal storage, offering quite modest performance and efficiency but more than enough to cover the daily uses of these devices. And it is that the main advantage and orientation of this tablet lies in its low price, which will allow us to use this device in secondary use for the day to day, with tasks such as avoiding those already common struggles for the television remote control, or give us those much-needed minutes of distraction during work hours.

To help ensure a safe environment for children to use the tablet at their leisure, the MatePad T 10 features the so-called «Children’s corner», a virtual space that includes different control settings so that parents can adapt the user experience to their children. By default, this option comes with a recorder, camera, painting and coloring options, as well as different multimedia possibilities. And it is that in this space parents can share multimedia content such as photos and videos with their children safely. In addition, in the settings menu you can easily add permissions in applications for children, as well as set time limits for use.

In addition, for those parents aware of the health of their children compared to the early use of screens, it is worth mentioning that the tablet will offer multiple eye protection functions They can be activated with the Eye Comfort mode, certified by TÜV Rheinland, to protect the eyes of children. In addition, it will have alerts for the correction of incorrect postures when children are not using the device ergonomically, and it can even temporarily pause the session if they persist.







Some visual improvements that we can also apply for the rest of its uses, highlighting other additions such as your eBook reading mode, which will force an automatic adjustment on the colors of the screen to offer a reading experience similar to paper or electronic ink.

On the other hand, also for the elderly, the MatePad T 10 will have other exclusive smart features that will increase the versatility of the tablet, such as Huawei App Multiplier, that will allow us to obtain an intelligent double view on a split screen of a single application, to take full advantage of the horizontal orientation and facilitate navigation while, for example, online purchases are made; as well as a new dark mode which has been developed with human factors in mind to provide users with a more comfortable experience when using the device in low light environments.

Availability and price

We can already find the Huawei MatePad T 10 through the official digital and physical stores of the brand, in a unique blue option (Deepsea Blue) and its minor variant with 2 + 16GB under a launch price of 149 euros, currently reduced to 129 euros for those who purchase the device before May 2.

Thus, the company has already anticipated that the version with a 2 + 32 GB configuration will begin to be distributed later, together with the expansion of the availability of both terminals in the rest of the usual sales channels such as Amazon or PcComponentes.

Additionally, on the occasion of the celebration of International Book Day, Huawei is offering a special promotion from the hand of its official reading application, with an offer in the entire MatePad series that will return up to 10 euros in vouchers to redeem in the purchase of different books within the platform, with a catalog of more than 14,000 electronic books in different languages ​​and about 350 audiobooks.