Huawei MatePad 11 lands with its refresh rate of 120 Hz

Presented at the beginning of the year, finally the new Huawei MatePad 11 arrives in our country, landing as the brand’s first tablet with a screen that supports a 120Hz refresh rate, offering a smoother viewing experience and improved responsiveness for both productivity and entertainment.

Specifications Huawei MatePad 11

Operating system

HarmonyOS 2

Screen

10.94-inch IPS with 120Hz refresh rate

Resolution

WQHD (2,560 x 1,600 pixels)

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

Memory

6 GB

Storage

64 or 128 GB (expandable via microSD)

Frontal camera

8 MP (f / 2.0)

Rear camera

13 MP (f / 1.8)

Connectivity

Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB-C, 3.5mm jack

Drums

7,250 mAh with 22.5W fast charge

Others

Support for M-Pencil,

Dimensions

253.8 x 165.3 x 7.25 mm

Weight

495 grams

Price

From 399 euros







One of the main novelties of this tablet, undoubtedly comes from the remarkable presence of HarmonyOS 2, which promises the addition of completely new functionalities. In this sense, the new desktop of the tablet presents an organization never seen before, offering users a new way to detect important information more efficiently, also taking advantage of the capabilities of other devices connected to this ecosystem to maximize productivity.

Also, the Huawei MatePad 11 is equipped with the new 2nd generation M-Pencils which, along with its impressive high-refresh display, feature great response quality with an input latency of 2 milliseconds, offering users a smarter and more natural interactive typing experience.

However, we cannot ignore other features such as its impressive 10.94-inch IPS panel with 120Hz refresh rate, or the presence of the Snapdragon 865 processor, which will offer us high performance in practically all uses of it, making it a perfect complement for work, studies, games, or content playback.

And it is that the Huawei MatePad 11 also equips a four-speaker, four-channel sound system capable of reproducing powerful, punchy bass and crisp, clear high tones, tuned with the prestigious Harmon Kardon warranty and backed by the new Audio Histen 7.0.

Finally, its remarkable 7,250 milliamp battery guarantees us autonomy of up to 12 hours of use, which together with its 22.5 watt fast charging system, will allow us to always have the tablet ready.

Availability and price

We can already find the Huawei MatePad 11 through the official digital and physical stores of the brand, in a single option in gray (Matte Gray) and two variants of internal configuration with 6 + 64GB under a launch price of 399 euros, or 6 + 128GB for 499 euros. In addition, as an exclusive offer during your pre-purchase period, both models will be accompanied by a gift cover and desk lamp, adding additionally for the older model, a wireless bluetooth mouse.