Huawei MateBook D 15 2021 makes the leap to the new Intel Core

Joining the wave of updates, Huawei just announced the arrival of the Huawei MateBook D 15 2021, the new version of its ultralight laptop that makes the leap to 11th generation Intel Core processors, as well as other changes that will adapt it to new trends and user needs.

One of the main novelties over its predecessor will be the increase in its screen, which without increasing the size of the laptop itself, will come under better space optimization with significantly smaller bezels that will increase your body / screen ratio from 71% to 87%.

Thus, the use of a 15.6-inch IPS FullView LCD panel, with a 16: 9 aspect ratio and a Full-HD resolution (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) and a new focus on the care of the visual health of users, designed to alleviate eye strain and eyestrain thanks to the certifications Flicker Free and Reduced Blue Light from TÜV Rheinland.

Although undoubtedly the great novelty will reside in the change of its CPU, with the jump to the new Intel Core i5-1135G7 chipset, which according to Huawei, will achieve an improvement of up to 43% in processing speed compared to its predecessor; in addition to the incorporation of new generation Iris Xe graphics, which in this case show an impressive improvement in performance of 168%; and its new technology compatible with the latest standard of WiFi 6 by dual antenna, to achieve a higher connection speed.

As for the rest of its specifications, we will once again have a unique configuration of 16GB of dual channel DDR4 memory, and a 512GB SSD storage drive connected via the high-speed PCIe interface. In the same way, other additions will also remain, such as the pop-up camera inside the keyboard, or the fingerprint reader located on the power button.

Finally, we cannot fail to mention the focus that the Huawei MateBook D 15 2021 makes on portability. And it is that belonging to its series of ultralight laptops, we will find a body thickness that will reach a reasonable 16.9 mm, along with a weight that will barely exceed 1.5 kg. Figures that although they will be easily surpassed by other models, allow it to compete more than more than enough with other computers within its price range.

Availability and price

We can already find the new Huawei MateBook D 15 2021 available on the brand’s official website, with a fairly cheap launch price that it will barely reach 949 euros. Additionally, the company is offering a special discount of 50 euros (by entering the code “A50MBD1521”) for those who buy the laptop before April 30th.