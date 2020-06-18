Huawei is evaluating the availability of the components necessary to manufacture its next batch of higher-end smartphones. The US restrictions on the components that the Chinese teleco could have for the end of the year are choking, causing a more than likely delay of Huawei Mate 40.

This is stated by Nikkei, citing sources close to the supply chain. According to these voices, Huawei would have halted the production of some components for the next Mate 40 Series.

This information contrasts sharply with the manufacturer’s initial strategy, also according to Nikkei of accumulate in stock what is necessary for the manufacture of their devices for the next two years. Some suppliers now acknowledge that this supply is coming to an end, reducing some of the orders for the third quarter by up to 20%. This figure aims to be even lower for the end of the year.

Possible changes to the Mate 40 and delays of about two months

Some sources had even pointed to the reorganization of orders to TSMC, so that it could satisfy Huawei demand with priority. And is that from mid-September, the Taiwanese giant will not be able to supply the Chinese manufacturer with more chips.

At the moment, this feasibility analysis would point to a delay of not less than one month. According to one of the sources cited by Nikkei, they see « that the delay in the mass production of the Mate series will be at least one to two months. »

On May 15, the United States Government set a restriction on TSMC to accept new orders from Huawei. This also applies to South Korean Samsung or Chinese SMIC. Thus, HiSilicon, its chip design subsidiary, can no longer place new commands on the technology of the world’s largest producer.

Failing that, it would have to rely on the accumulated stock or pivot producers in mainland China, whose technology lags behind several years behind. Another option is swing to external providers like MediaTek and even Qualcomm, although these also fall to TSMC and Samsung for the manufacture of their components.

Availability in doubt

To pivot towards any of these manufacturers, it would not be enough to place a new chip where the next Kirin was intended to be placed. Instead, you should redesign the platform, which could affect the position of other components on the device. This « could lead to redesign of mechanical parts on smartphones, which will take time, » says one source.

An alternative for Huawei to continue demonstrating its strength is keep the presentation date of the devices intact. In this scenario, it would be the final availability that would be delayed.

If there is no agreement in the trade war between the US and China, the Mate 40 series aims to be Huawei’s third major launch under siege. After a Mate 30 that arrived without Google applications and services, the P40s arrived in an identical situation. Nothing suggests that in three months’ time the situation will improve excessively. The delay of Huawei Mate 40 it seems, at least, probable.