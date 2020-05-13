Google applications and tools are among the best known and used worldwide. Many users who have become accustomed have them to organize their mail, their calendar, watch videos or search the Internet, so having a mobile phone where they cannot use them could greatly change your day-to-day, although it is not impossible to live without Google.

This is the difficulty Huawei phones are encountering since the United States government decided to block the Chinese company and prohibit it from doing business with American companies like Google. This does not prevent Huawei look for alternatives to keep reaching your customers.

In addition to developing its own system and services to compensate for the lack of Google in mobiles such as the Huawei P40 Pro that was presented months ago, the brand can relaunch older models such as the Huawei P30 Pro that when it was introduced could still include Google services. In this way the P30 Pro New Edition, an updated version that is for sale in the German online store.

On the German Huawei website it is indicated that it is a new version of the well-known Huawei P30 Pro that offers each and every one of the Google applications for users who cannot live without them. It is a limited version that It costs 749 euros until May 31, price in which the FreeBuds 3 is included as a gift, a mini speaker and a discount to buy the Huawei Watch GT 2.

The technical characteristics seem to be the same as the Huawei P30 Pro that we met in 2019 with its 5x zoom, its good performance and autonomy. Besides of Kirin 980, this offer includes 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB internal memory.

As of May 31, we do not know if this offer will end and no one else will be able to buy it or if this new version of the P30 Pro will reach other markets such as the Spanish one. For those who want get hold of a P40 Pro and continue using Google applicationsYou can install them by following the step-by-step instructions in this tutorial.

This situation of blockade of US companies, for the moment, does not seem to be resolved soon. The tension between China and the Trump Administration continues to rise because of the coronavirus.