Huawei launched its new foldable screen smartphone, the Mate Xs, on Monday.

The Mate Xs is the successor to the Mate X, which had not been sold in Belgium.

The Mate XS will be available from 2,400 euros, nearly 1,000 euros more than the Galaxy Z-Flip, the foldable smartphone presented in early February by the cud-Korean competitor Samsung, the world’s leading smartphone manufacturer.

The Mate Xs will be on sale in Belgium during the month of March but will not offer Google applications such as Google Maps, YouTube or Gmail due to US sanctions against the Chinese manufacturer. Google explains in particular that it is no longer able to certify new Huawei devices and therefore ensure the level of protection it considers optimal for its applications.

Huawei has been subject to restrictions on access to American technology for almost a year after being considered potentially dangerous for internal security by the Trump administration, which has prohibited American groups from trading with it. This ban forced the group to seek other suppliers but has so far had no effect on its smartphone sales, up more than 16% in 2019.