Huawei brought to Latin America its video-on-demand content service, Huawei Video, which has with subscription videos, 48-hour movie rentals, and even free trial periods, for all users of the brand. They also offer streaming to Huawei and Honor users with EMUI 5.x or higher.

The company’s new teams already have the service pre-installed, but the rest can access it through the AppGallery. Once installed, and if it is the first time you have access to the service, you will be able to enjoy free content without ads for a trial period. The service can be used simultaneously on up to 2 computers at the same time.

“Users who already have a Huawei smart device can enjoy this renewed alternative to consume video content starting today. With the launch of the platform for Latin America, Huawei Video launches free content channels such as DailyMotion, Toon Goggles and BBC News. By introduction, Huawei offers 1 free month of content such as Filmbox, 7 free days of concerts in Qello and 14 free days for The Explorers, “the company said in a statement.

In its launch phase, Huawei Video will be available in Mexico, Colombia and Chile. To enjoy these contents from today, it is essential to have a HUAWEI ID registered in one of these countries. Very soon we will have news of the arrival of Huawei Video in many other Latin American markets.

.