Huawei launches HarmonyOS and announces a retroactive update

As planned, today Huawei has made its big bet not only for the year, but for its future, with the official presentation of the final version of HarmonyOS 2.0, and its route plan for the implementation of this operating system of its own in its devices. , finally leaving the dependency on Android behind.

Despite the fact that Huawei was close to evading the latest sanctions imposed by the United States, Google was finally forced to maintain the ban to provide technical support to the new Huawei models and access to its mobile services, including the package for developers on which most Android apps are based. And is that although HarmonyOS 2.0 has a strong influence of Android, we can still glimpse some important differences in its latest version.

Something that has allowed the company to raise a complete implementation of the same for your entire ecosystem of devices. And it is that more than a discreet replacement for Google’s operating system, Huawei is promoting HarmonyOS as an IoT platform to operate and connect all its past and future devices.

Huawei says the new version of HarmonyOS will offer improved connectivity. It includes a drag-and-drop interface for pairing devices, apparently making it easy to move files between your tablets and computers, or the connectivity to stream movies and other content from a phone to a TV and headphones.

In addition, in order to ensure the success of its still little present operating system, Huawei has announced that HarmonyOS arrives as the first iteration of OpenHarmony, its open source project that will allow greater accessibility so that application developers can adapt to this new ecosystem.

However, normally this jump would imply having to buy the new products already prepared, but the company has anticipated that, those users who already have a Huawei phone, tablet or smart screen, will receive an update to the new operating system soon.

And it is that the company has shared a complete list of all devices to be upgraded to HarmonyOS gradually through the first half of 2022, with a variety of products ranging from phones, tablets, televisions to home appliances and even vehicles.







In fact, Huawei has announced that the first devices will start receiving these updates from today, kicking off its HarmonyOS deployment plan with the Mate 30 and Mate 30 family smartphones, as well as the P40 and the recently announced P50, as well as the MatePad Pro tablets.

Thus, it is expected that during the third quarter of this year, other smartphones such as the Mate 20 series, the Nova 6, Nova 7 and Nova 8, and the foldable Mate X will also be updated, in addition to the MatePad 10.4 and 10.8 tablets. ; While in the fourth quarter, before the end of the year, the operating systems of the displays and smart TVs of the V and S series will be updated, along with the P30, Mate 20 X series of phones and the M6 ​​tablet.

As specified by Wang Chenglu, president of Huawei’s software department, the company aims to implement HarmonyOS on more than 200 million smartphones and 100 million smart devicess third party by the end of this year. And it is that Huawei is aiming to complete this process in record time, having ensured that by the first half of 2022, practically the entire amount of its currently released phones and tablets will have received the HarmonyOS update.

The fact that all these devices join the HarmonyOS ecosystem could help Huawei attract more developers and applications to the platform, making it more viable in countries that are more used to using the Google Play Store.

That said, Huawei’s future is still very uncertain, with practically everything at stake in this card. Will this be the winning card, or are we facing the beginning of the end of the Chinese giant?