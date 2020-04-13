The number one goal of any company is to make money. There is no other. But sometimes the objective is not to make money but to demonstrate to the competition the muscle that one has, who rules the market. For example, when Xiaomi presented its peculiar Mi MIX Alpha, it did not do so thinking that it would win a lot of money. What’s more, after all this time it is clear that no one has cared about that phone. Their presentation was simply a gesture by the Chinese firm to show that they, too, could invent peculiar and disruptive devices.

Something similar happens with folding phones. It is evident that none of the firms with phones of this style on the market have ever imagined fantastic sales. Foldable phones still have a long way to go to become useful for the average consumer, and there are not a few problems that drag. Now as we said earlier, it was important to be one of the first brands to have a folding device on the market. Being on everyone’s lips, showing the rest of the firms who is in charge, who has the necessary technology to be the leader … and all this despite losing a lot of money.

Huawei has lost 60 million dollars due to its folding mobile

This is what has happened to Huawei because of the Mate X, its first folding phone. Introduced during 2019 and priced not to suit all budgets, it is clear that in commercial terms, the Chinese flip phone has not been a success. It’s more, Huawei has cost about $ 60 million in losses.

This has been confirmed by the company’s own CEO, as reported by the MyDrivers media. Now, this is not going to be an impediment for the company to continue betting on folding phones and that is they are willing to take risks and money losses so that this type of technology becomes a standard in the near future.

So has the Huawei Mate X been a failure? If we only look at the numbers, yes, but we must be much more open-minded. Foldable phones have high production costs (hence some of these models are worth up to 2,000 euros) and today are viewed with much skepticism by much of the community. Hence, a lot of investment is necessary not only to produce new folding phones, but also to lower their prices. That is to say, that companies like Huawei will continue to assume losses when it comes to manufacturing future models of the Mate X.

For that reason, not, We don’t have to see the Huawei Mate X as a failure in general terms. If anyone thought that both the Galaxy Fold and this Mate X were going to be the best-selling phones of the year, they could not be more wrong. There is still a lot to see this type of technology on a daily basis and until that happens, companies will continue to lose money. But beware, this is normal if what you want is to be the most pioneering company on the market.

