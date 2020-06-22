Huawei has released a new operating system?, You will ask, surely. And the answer is yes, it is the Huawei Harmony OS. After everything that happened during the trade war between the United States and China (the country of origin of Huawei) it seemed something very improbable. Therefore, you will surely have many other questions of type: how does this new operating system work? What problems do you solve ?, etc., which will be answered below.

What is Huawei Harmony Os based on?

Many have related the operation of this new operating system with patterns of Linux. This is because they are both free software products. Since the company announced that the new Huawei Harmony OS would be available with an open source license. However, this does not mean that both operating systems are the same, on the contrary they present important differences.

One of them is that the new Huawei system uses a core of functions with microkernel. In contrast to Linux’s own monolithic kernel. What would be the microkernel or the monolithic nucleus ?, you will ask yourself. Let’s go in steps:

A nucleus is the heart, that is, the center of all operating systems. From there, all the functions corresponding to the connections with the hardware, execution of programs and use of digital resources are ordered and redirected. From the core, derives the need for current operating systems to redistribute certain tasks and applications without encompassing the full capacity of the memory. At this point, monolithic cores do not usually maintain that separation in the system, whereas microkernel does, therefore, for the design of this operating system, Huawei Harmony OS has opted for microkernel. Which are demanded at the required level to maintain the necessary memory space, in balance with the basic functions.

Where does Huawei intend to go with this operating system?

Of course, the most appropriate response for you would be none other than the expansion of the market by the Huawei company. These are internationally recognized for the mass production of smartphones.

But you should also know that Huawei has become a major company for electronic devices in general, whether they are televisions, routers or fitness applications.

All this could lead you to consider that the underlying reason for the new Huawei operating system is also compatibility. Perhaps you still don’t see clearly to what extent the company intends to use the new operating system. But it is very likely that its north is the one where the largest number of devices in your factory can interconnect through it, without problems.

Of course, this hypothetical expanded compatibility will be possible if the hardware is not an established constraint. Only then, whatever the application that is programmed for Harmony OS, you could run it without any problem.

Without a doubt, if you are an app developer, what is proposed in this matter by the new operating system should be very striking. Speculatively, we recommend that you check what the benefits would be as a consumer. In case you are interested in purchasing it.

Did the trade war drive the development of Huawei Harmony OS?

The answer remains somewhat in the air. But any probability in this regard is not rejected. Because since the Trump administration, the “veto” applied to companies like Huawei undoubtedly left important consequences in them.

Particularly the most affected area of ​​the Chinese company has been the mobile phone sector, as it was unable to launch new smartphone models. This is because they will not have the GMS (Google Mobile Services) service. Remember that this service is consequently the entire body of Google for Android, including basic applications such as Gmail, Google Maps, and even the Google Play Store.

Because of this, you will probably think that Huawei will replace your partnership with Android, in favor of a local operating system. Nothing could be further from the truth. The Chinese company has reiterated its agreements with Android. On the contrary, Huawei has now turned to developing its own service called HMS (Huawei Mobile Services).

Of course, such an effort, as you will see, is being a multi-million dollar investment and tireless work by hundreds of engineers hired by the Asian giant. Obviously, attracting new investors for this new operating system is a challenge, remember the cases of BlackBerry 10, Samsung Tizen, and Windows Mobile.

Huawei Harmony OS, prelude to nascent Chinese technology patents?

You will notice an undeniable political reality behind the new Huawei operating system. And it is that for several decades China has been recognized as the world factory. Generating countless products with foreign patents. But in recent years, the government of the People’s Republic has spared no effort in promoting research on technological development.

This means that over the years you see how Chinese products improve in quality and international standards. To the point of rivaling the technological lineup of Silicon Valley. This project is called by the Chinese government as “Made in China 2025”.

The Asian giant seeks to become independent from imports as high-tech patents. Undoubtedly, what is sought to strengthen is economic and political security and add prestige as a nation.

So, do not be foolish, if this new operating system is within the plans and investments of the plan “made in China 2025”. If the trade war between the United States and the People’s Republic continues, the more than likely rebound of Huawei, if its proposal is successful, will undoubtedly be framed within that juncture.

It remains to be seen what the near future holds for this matter. We leave it to your personal reflection and judgment to glimpse the many edges that may arise from the development of the new Huawei alternatives.

