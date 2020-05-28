The blockade that it suffers from the United States has hurt a Huawei that is moving quickly in search of alternatives. On the software side, the Chinese giant is doing homework before the impossibility of using Google services for Android. Huawei has already put into circulation some Huawei Mobile Services that do not stop evolving and little by little it finds alternatives to the main apps, such as the latest arrival of Dailymotion to replace YouTube.

As for hardware, Huawei is encountering greater problems since its own processors, the Kirin, are currently blocked by reaching a TSMC agreement with the United States. New orders to Taiwanese are stopped and Huawei needs solutions, although one part seems to have it solved: the Chinese giant has been accumulating key chips for their mobile phones since 2019 and already have, they say, two years of reserve stock.

Stock for two years at the cost of not innovating

This news makes it easier to understand what we have seen come to the market by Huawei in recent months. Many phones that are versions of the same that we had seen arrive earlier, such as new colors or very slight variations, in order to keep Google services licensed and facilitate their sales in the West. Also because they are components previously stored by the brand and that would not correspond to new purchases. Therefore, they are marketable components.

According to Nikkei sources, Huawei would have significantly increased its investment in components for its mobile phones following the blockade by the United States, and would have been storing them to ensure supply for a long period of time. Specifically, Huawei would have invested around $ 23.45 billion in key processors for their mobile phones and would thus have ensured a supply of at least two years for their own equipment.

Almost 24,000 million in processors, a + 73% than in 2018

This investment would mean that Huawei would have increased the item for components by 73% compared to 2018, and in this year 2020 the purchases would have continued. It is not known how many Kirin chips they have in Huawei manufactured and stored for future supplies, but this explains that we continue to see more models arrive with the Kirin 710 or 710F, or that known ranges are renewed with little advance in software.

It is unknown how long Huawei will be able to maintain this situation, because given the impossibility of manufacturing new chips, the Chinese brand will be falling behind in potential compared to its competition. We’ll see if more Huawei models with MediaTek chips start to arrive or even models with Samsung Exynos chips in the coming months. Otherwise, Huawei will lose bellows away from its country until it finds a replacement for TSMC in its chain of construction for the Kirin.

