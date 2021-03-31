Huawei gained 3.2% more in 2020 despite the impact of US sanctions

hello.com

Adriana Ugarte finishes filming her new movie and her fans are amazed by her transformation

Unlike other colleagues who have been greatly affected by the pandemic, Adriana Ugarte has been able to continue with her professional projects. At the end of last year, the Madrid actress was filming the series Parot, which will premiere on Amazon Prime on May 28, and during this last month she has shot the film Ferocious Wolf, under the command of the Uruguayan director and screenwriter Gustavo Hernández (No you will sleep, The silent house). Without a doubt, it has been a challenge for her, since she has played a very different character from the one we were used to. In fact, due to the demands of the script, he has had to undergo an incredible transformation that has left his fans speechless. VIEW GALLERY VIEW GALLERY – Adriana Ugarte, unrecognizable with her new look “A secret … Big Bad Wolf is coming 🎬 with a luxury delivery … Who has taken my hair?”, Adriana wrote on her social networks with a image in which he showed his new look change. As can be seen in the photos, the 36-year-old protagonist of Hache is unrecognizable with short hair. In addition, in his case he has not resorted to a wig but has wanted to get into the role with all that that entails, even saying goodbye to his beautiful hair. “What a roll you have”, “As beautiful as always”, “How cute your short hair is”, “I love your dedication to the characters you play”, “The neck tattoo is a fishing hook. It’s beautiful”, “You are cool and beautiful at the same time” or “I think you need a vacation,” her fans have commented. “You are beautiful even in a dusty condition!”, Actress Xenia Tostado has told her, in addition to receiving the affection of other colleagues such as Fernando Tejero, Elvira Minguez or Nicole Wallace. SEE GALLERY Filming in Cádiz In this “suffocating and dark thriller, not without an acid humor” we will also see Javier Gutiérrez, Rubén Ochandiano, Juana Acosta and Antonio Dechent. Big Bad Wolf, which is a new version of the Israeli film Big Bad Wolves, has been shot for five weeks entirely in Cádiz, in locations that include spectacular natural landscapes such as the Pinar de La Breña in Barbate; rural accommodation in the Las Lomillas Ecological Reserve, in the heart of the Alcornocales Natural Park in Alcalá de los Gazules; or the Guadalquivir marshes at the Albur floodgates in Trebujana. “See you soon, Maty 💔 #loboferoz”, was Adriana’s farewell message to her character. As reported by the Bowfinger International Picture production company in a press release, “the production has been developed in compliance with strict anti-Covid sanitary protocols and has had a large number of Andalusian components in its team, both technical and artistic.” In addition, it has generated “a significant volume of business for the province with a direct investment of 1,610,000 euros that entails the creation of more than 100 jobs for staff in the region and the hiring of more than 770 overnight stays in local hotels, as well as numerous services of different kinds, from catering to transportation, logistics or technical material “. Taking San Fernando as the city base of operations, interior decorations have also been placed in various parts of Vejer de la Frontera, Sancti Petri or Chiclana, El Puerto de Santamaría and the very heart of the capital of Cadiz, where the filming set various scenes the emblematic Parque Genovés or in the Alameda de Apodaca. – ‘I’m treating it!’ Adriana Ugarte confesses her obsession