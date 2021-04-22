Huawei FreeBuds 3, Amazfit Stratos 3 and many more

realme, Oppo and Xiaomi also join this party of daily discounts.

New Amazon deals they appear one more day. Today they can be summarized in a series of products, from various categories, that should not be missed. From the versatile headphones Huawei FreeBuds 3, even the very powerful smartwatch Amazfit Stratos 3.

Then, ordered by categories, highlights the great unknown TCL 10 Pro in mobile phones and accessories, fantastic headphones like the Oppo Enco W51 in sound, one of the most purchased PC items every year as it is a kingston ssd drive lowered in computing, one of the best 3-axis stabilizers for mobile in photography and camcorders, a good 1080p projector cheap in home electronics, or a handheld vacuum cleaner powerful in cleaning.

Below is a summary of a whole set of discounted Amazon products that can be, without a doubt, a great purchase for today. Some offers will only be available 12 hours and others 24 hours.

Featured Deals of the Day on Amazon

Huawei FreeBuds 3

The headphones that every Apple fan would like to buy at this price.

Know more: Huawei FreeBuds 3

Amazfit Stratos 3

The most powerful and resistant of Amazfit is already a reality, and at a discount.

Know more: Amazfit Stratos 3

POCO X3 Pro (256GB)

One of the best sellers of 2021 plummets its price in its top version.

Know more: POCO X3 Pro (256 GB)

CHUWI UBook convertible tablet

A tablet with Windows 10 and everything you need to work wherever you want.

Know more: CHUWI UBook

Victure baby monitor

Having the little ones in the house controlled is a joy with this gadget.

Know more: Victure baby monitor

Echo 4th generation

A powerful, smart speaker that learns with you.

Know more: Echo 4th generation

Work / gaming desk

Work standing up, sitting as best you can.

Know more: Workbench / gaming

HP 15s-fq2009ns Notebook

Perfect for telecommuting, for multimedia and to play in your spare time.

Know more: HP 15s-fq2009ns Notebook

SoundPEATS wireless headphones

Sound of ten and versatility of ten.

Know more: SoundPEATS wireless headphones

Smart plugs TP-link Tapo P100

To domotize your home this is the first step.

Know more: TP-Link Tapo P100 plug (4 pack)

Roomba i3152

Clean without realizing it and without effort.

Know more: Roomba i3152

Oppo Reno4 Z 5G

The most beautiful of Oppo comes with a discount.

Know more: Oppo Reno4 Z 5G

3-in-1 wireless charging dock

Mobile, watch and headphones charging at the same time.

Know more: 3-in-1 wireless charging dock

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 1S

One of the best selling scooters of the year.

Know more: Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 1S

Foam rollers for training

Reduce the tension in your muscles with a good massage at home.

Know more: Foam rollers for training (pack)

After seeing the best deals of the day, Amazon offers every morning great discounts not to be overlooked. The following lines will be divided into categories in order to find what you need at a glance.

Smartphones, tablets and accessories

Communication has evolved a lot in the last decade. Smartphones, chargers or landlines are some of the offers that there are every day on Amazon and that they should not be allowed to escape.

TCL 10 Pro

The smartphone that is surprising everyone.

Know more: TCL 10 Pro

Know more: realme 7 5G Know more: Huawei Watch FIT Know more: Oppo A91 Know more: External battery 26,800 mAh charges 45W The 28 best mobiles on the market that you can buy in 2021

Audio (headphones and speakers)

Carrying the best sound with you is always an advantage, it is not necessary to have a power outlet at hand to enjoy a great musical theme. Headphones and Speakers the offers of the day in portable sound are distributed.

Oppo Enco W51

Great sound, great autonomy and the quality of Oppo.

Know more: Oppo Enco W51

Know more: Echo Dot 3rd generation Know more: Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic Know more: Oppo Enco W11 Headphones

Computing

Because having a desktop full of trendy gadgets always comes in handy, because you don’t know when some of them will be needed. Here are offered laptops, PC towers and other peripherals useful in the day to day.

480GB Kingston A400 SSD

To give your old computer speed, there is no better way than with an SSD.

Know more: 480GB Kingston A400 SSD

Know more: HP Chromebook 14a Know more: HP Z3700 RF Mouse Know more: Xiaomi Mi AIOT Router

Photography and Camcorders

Lovers of photography and fans of spontaneous video recordings, as well as those who want to keep their home or business well guarded, are in luck.

3-axis stabilizer for mobile

Get professional finishes on your home videos.

Know more: 3-axis stabilizer for mobile

Know more: Yi 1080p Surveillance Camera Know more: LED ring with tripod Know more: Canon EOS M50

Sports, leisure, free time and health

Either because it is cold or because of the heat, any of these offers is a great option because you can practice an activity outdoors or at home more completely.

Schwinn 510T treadmill

It is not the minister’s, but it is worth its weight in gold.

Know more: Schwinn 510T treadmill

Know more: HYLOGY blood pressure monitor Know more: Electric lunch box Know more: Elastic band kit

Kitchen and home cleaning

Always have home clean and organized it is something pleasant, especially when there are unexpected visitors. And if it is accompanied by the best in the kitchen to be able to prepare a quick snack, all the better.

DOFLY handheld vacuum

Vacuum effortlessly and in seconds.

Know more: DOFLY handheld vacuum

Know more: Philips L’OR Barista capsule coffee maker Know more: Vertical steam iron Know more: 700W Taurus non-stick sandwich maker

Furniture, electronics and DIY

A house deteriorates over time, but if you have the best quality in furniture, this deterioration will be quite delayed in time.

1080p projector

Set up a home or garden theater for very little.

Know more: 1080p 7500 lm projector

Know more: Bosch Professional Grinder Know more: Tool box (56 pieces) Know more: Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale 2

Shoes, clothing, accessories and beauty

Always go done a brush it is a maxim every day, especially when leaving home or making video calls. Also, looking good for sports is a respectable option.

Hot air brush dryer

Hairstyle technology advances and this is a great example.

Know more: Hair dryer, hot air brush

Know more: Platinum plated bracelet Know more: Columbia trekking boots Know more: Emporio Armani watch

If an offer is not what you were looking for, this entry is renewed every day with more succulent discounts to take advantage of.

Get shipments in 1 day and exclusive offers for Prime customers …

What are the advantages of being an Amazon Prime user

The advantages of being Prime on Amazon not only do they stay in shipments in one day, but you will also have priority access to thousands of daily offers, you can buy on Prime Day exclusive for Prime customers, you will enjoy Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading, unlimited cloud of photos or Twitch Prime, among others.

Related topics: Amazon, Deals, Technology

Do you want to find out about the latest offers? Click here and join our bargain community on Telegram and don’t miss one: t.me/chollosandro4all