Troubled months for the mobile phone market. After Xiaomi took a big step forward in the Spanish local market, it is another Chinese manufacturer that takes the lead globally. Is about Huawei, the great victim of a trade war that does not seem to give a truce to its most advanced technology, which would have reached the top position as a global smartphone manufacturer last April.

According to the analysis firm of Counterpoint Research, according to statements to the Gizmochina media, that it would have been done with 19% of this market. This figure contrasts with Samsung’s share, which would have accumulated 17% during the same period.

Traction, despite the veto

Already in early May, when the first quarterly results for the year were published, the relative good performance of a market hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis was surprising. Back then we saw how Huawei surpassed the Korean giant in countries like Spain, even despite seeing how some of its proposals play in inferior conditions. Both with respect to the rest of manufacturers of Chinese origin that continue to display virtues without impediments as compared to all the others.

And it is that we remember that an increasing proportion of Huawei devices reach the market without Google services and applications. An example of this are the Huawei Mate 30, the Huawei P40, or any terminal of the brand that is an essentially new device.

Due to the veto, it is not possible for them to gain access to the Google software, nor to their app store. To avoid this, Huawei had strongly pivoted towards the ‘refried’ strategy. That is, crossing the devices by launching between its two brands, Huawei and Honor, with no changes on board other than a small aesthetic variation. An example of this is the Nova 5T, but there are a few more.

And the truth is that this strategy, hand in hand with an aggressive price proposal, seems to be working for the brand at the current juncture. At least when it comes to cling to a market that does with it what the Asian giant does with much of the Western Big Tech. Huawei is expected to see an extra level of difficulty when the restriction on sourcing chips is finally applied by TSMC, the world’s largest producer.

This will occur in mid-September, when the brand expects to have obtained from this producer a large number of chips with which to supply soon. And is that as Nikkei recently commented, Huawei is accumulating a chip reserve for at least two years. It is also rebuilding the services necessary to supplant those that come, from the hand of Google, by default in the West. An example of this is Petal Search, its new integrated search engine.