It is a rather complicated moment in the economic plane for a great majority of companies in the countries most affected by this horrible pandemic, which so many names know. It is true that the self-employed and the small and medium-sized companies are the ones that will suffer, harder, the consequences of the activity stoppage that we are suffering. The big tech companies, however, are in good health, even those that emerged from the crisis a short time ago.

Talking about financial data, sales and growth figures right now can be a bit frivolous.We are aware, but we want you to always have the most complete information on our website. That is why, if you allow me a few minutes of your time, I will talk to you about economic results of the two Chinese technology giants: Huawei and Xiaomi.

Xiaomi and Huawei are the technological props of the eastern country

Xiaomi, whose Mi 10 Lite we have been able to know recently, to start with a company that has managed to rise to the top of technology in a very short time, has revealed, through a report that can be consulted at this link, its results in the past 2019. Without wanting to dig too deep into dizzying figures that we will never fully understand, we can anticipate that the Chinese company had revenues that exceeded 26,000 million euros, in a rapid conversion from the Chinese yuan, placing this figure in the highest in its history.

The Asian company obtained a profit close to 4,000 million euros, with the great novelty of having grown more than 34% compared to the previous year’s figure. In words of the CEO of XiaomiLei Jun:

While the entire world is in the dark shadow of COVID-19, we have remained focused on overcoming this difficulty. At Xiaomi we firmly believe that long-term business success is based on technological innovations and as a result we plan to invest more than 6 million euros, over the next five years, while relentlessly focusing on technological innovation and the user experience to grow our loyal My Fan base.

For his part, Huawei, who is in luck with the presentation of their new devices and the 10.1 version of EMUI, despite all the problems it has had during the previous twelve months, continues to maintain a dominant position as a great banner of Chinese technology. During the past 2019, the Asian company declared some total income of more than 110,000 million euros, being his net profit of more than 8,000 million euros, a figure that is closer to the data that they managed from the Xiaomi offices, although still far from being reached.

In this case, Eric Xu, the person who is currently in charge of taking the helm of the Chinese company, has declared what:

We did not manage to reach the set targets, which stood at 135,000 million, as a result of the sanctions imposed by the United States. We have had to face many challenges around the supply chain and we have had to face this issue in the short term, in the same way that we have had to distribute our products among our consumers. We have also had to increase our investment in research and development.

