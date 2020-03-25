Huawei donates technology in Latin America against coronavirus

SET Puebla News

Huawei has revealed the technology it is implementing to

face the Covid-19 with technology for the prevention and treatment of

coronavirus, all this so as not to saturate medical services and ensure that

Doctors are with the patients who need it most.

This auxiliary diagnostic system is being

implemented within the General Hospital of the North of Guayaquil in Los Ceibos, the

most populous city in Ecuador. Also in the capital, Quito, is the

latest technology in the General Hospital of the South of Quito, so Ecuador

It has this type of technology to eradicate the pandemic.

Hospitals equipped with this diagnostic system

Coronavirus is Cloud based, Huawei can help detect more than 3000

cases per month. The most suspicious cases can be done through a

tomography of the lungs, which will give the result in a minute or send the

results from other hospitals to others for diagnosis, which makes it

efficient in the face of suspected Covid-19 cases in the main cities of

Ecuador.

Also in Panama, the brand collaborates through videoconference and technical support so that the Ministry of Health connects with all Chinese health professionals to share knowledge about the disease and together with the Ayundiga Foundation offers videos and classes for free free for Panama, among other countries with greater needs due to economic and development deficiencies.

Source: GQ

GMS