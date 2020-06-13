For 20 years, Huawei has been consolidating its power in the Brazilian market

But the US could steal this prevalence at any moment with the help of its Development Finance Corporation.

This organization was created in 2018 to counter China’s investment efforts in developing countries.

The conflict between the United States (USA) and Huawei can be reduced to a single concept: 5G. As the Chinese company becomes the strongest rival to supply the global market with fifth-generation telecommunications equipment, the Trump administration fears it more. In this sense, for years it has tried to hurt Asian telecom to prevent its presence from expanding further. So far, their tactics have not been particularly effective.

However, Trump could be about to deal a forceful blow to Huawei in a vital market for Chinese technology within Latin America (Latam). In . data, Brazil is in negotiations with the US administration to buy its 5G equipment from Nokia and Ericsson. This, despite the fact that it has been working in recent months with the Asian telecom to build its infrastructure. The information was revealed by the local newspaper Folha de S.Paulo.

According to the US ambassador to Brazil, Todd Chapman, the Trump administration is ready to sponsor the country’s 5G infrastructure, as long as it’s not with Huawei. If the deal goes through, it would be the first time that the US government has convinced another market that the Chinese business is a national security risk. The official assured that accepting technology from the Asian brand could risk the investments of other companies.

A brutal blow to the Huawei market

As has already been said, it is not the first time that the United States tries to prevent Huawei from reaching a foreign market and allied with the Trump administration. For example, in the UK the ex-magnate’s administration tried to convince him not to cooperate in the government 5G network, without success. Canada also agreed to host Asian telecom when it was removed from the American Union, despite all the vigorous protests by the Republican leader.

Related Notes

Why is what the United States is achieving against Huawei in Brazil so important? The South American nation is one of the largest consumer markets in the region. If the Trump administration convinces the authorities to push Chinese telecom aside, it would be taking away a huge monetization opportunity. Perhaps even worse, it would set a dangerous example for other Washington allies in the world and motivate more countries to leave it.

It would also be a forceful blow to your finances. . also notes that Huawei was going to inject $ 800 million in Brazil for a factory in the country. This was with the aim of reinforcing its presence in the market. If in the end Sao Paulo decides to listen to Trump and abandon Chinese telecommunications, he would effectively lose all the impact he believed he would get from the operation. And in the process, potentially risk their position throughout Latin America.

US influence in Latin America

Huawei is not the only company that is suffering in the region because of the Trump administration. For example, AT&T had to abandon the Venezuelan market overnight due to joint pressure from Washington and Caracas. A Mexican company, also due to the conflicts between these two governments, filed for bankruptcy just a few days ago. To this must be added that Marriott will have to leave Cuba, pressured by its institutions.

All of these losses are considerable because Latin America is a crucial market for the rest of the world. According to McKinsey, its technological acceleration is expected to be even more significant over the course of the next few years. Deloitte, on the other hand, welcomes the advances that have been made in various sciences and health care. For its part, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is confident of slow, but sustained, general growth.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299