Huawei continues to work with folding mobiles, but sows doubts with its latest patent

Advances in folding mobile phones at Huawei, which now wants to evolve the idea of ​​its first Mate X with an unprecedented and impressive “reversible” camera system.

We don’t know how it will end Huawei And if it will finally become a giant confined to the Chinese market, but the truth is that in this year 2021 already known as the one of folding mobiles by the most authorized voices in the industry, the Shenzhen-based manufacturer confirms that keep working on new designs and new ideas of revolutionary smartphones.

We cannot call his latest patent another thing, because it has been strange and revolutionary for a while, as the 91mobiles colleagues taught us, with a folding design that keeps the screen on the outside in the purest style of the first generation Huawei Mate X, but in his case with a strange gap that would allow, or should allow, the sharing of camera modules both when folding and unfolding the smartphone.

Obviously it would be a new twist after folding – never better said – with its latest Huawei Mate X2 to the book-type format popularized by Samsung, although I certainly have my reservations about how could it work such a device with current technology.

Huawei is working with new ideas to evolve the design of the first foldable Mate X, with a screen that folds out on the outside leaving a hole in the body for a protruding camera module, which should also be able to be used on the front, through the screen?

Huawei Mate X2 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2, comparison: the same but not too much

Huawei’s idea would be to work with a format similar to that of its first folding mobiles, placing the flexible panel on the external face and allowing the terminal to bend outwards, with a screen of almost 360º that also would remove the block on which the components were sitting, connectors and cameras on the Mate X.

In fact, here it would be the body of the smartphone itself that would make room for a camera module inserted over a hump, so when folded it would close perfectly aligned looking for a minimum thickness and also leaving the maximum space used for the panel flexible OLED type.

This evolution would be essential to maintain cameras of the highest quality in their folding, as we already know that thickness is essential in the combination of sensors and lenses to get good results, so Huawei has it clear by showing why Samsung does not dare to equip its Galaxy Z with the best photographic modules that it does implement in the Galaxy S or Galaxy Note.

Not only that, and it is also that Huawei would thus allow itself the luxury not only of offering the highest photographic quality also in its folding, but also share the highest quality of your lenses on the front, with holes in the panel for the sensors or even with the possibility that these work through the screen itself when the mobile is closed.

The idea undoubtedly attracts a lot of attention, although Huawei’s doubts are noted based on the amount of patent sketches with different positions for the sensors, so do we we have many doubts about whether current technology would be ready for such a device.

It would also have to answer Huawei again to the question of with what material would you protect the screen, and it is that plastic polymers are much weaker and we have already seen that inward folding design prevails precisely to ensure maximum durability.

We will see if a smartphone like this finally sees the light, although first the future will have to be revealed not at all clear that for now Huawei lives with the blockade of the United States and its enormous fall in international markets… Interesting at least it is, isn’t it?

