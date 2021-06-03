Huawei confirms the design of the Huawei P50 with an official image

It is already official: the Huawei P50 will arrive very soon, and today we can see the first official image of its design.

This is the design of the new Huawei P50 series. In its hardware and software event, in which the company has launched products such as the Huawei Watch3, Huawei MatePad and, of course, HarmonyOS, the firm has taken the opportunity to show the world the look of your new flagship phone series.

It was Richard Yu himself, CEO of the Chinese firm’s consumer division, who gave us a first look at the back of the Huawei P50, with a large double chamber, as the leaks had confirmed.

Despite having shown the device, the brand has specified that, for now, has not set a date for the presentation of its new devices, due to the situation caused by the restrictions imposed by the United States Government, and the shortage of chips.

The Huawei P50 can be seen in an image with a huge camera module

Undoubtedly, the size of the chambers It is the most striking feature of the design of this device. You can see how the upper module houses a total of three sensors, while the lower module hides a single large sensor, accompanied by an LED flash.

Everything indicates that the model in the image is the Huawei P50 Pro, mainly due to the existence of curves on your screen, a feature that has typically been left exclusively to Pro models of each generation of the P-series in recent years.

The power button with a red accent in the gold finish version, and the use of glass for the construction of the rear.

As indicated at the beginning, Huawei has yet to reveal the release date for its new phones. Richard Yu has confirmed that it is not yet known when it will arrive, for “reasons that everyone knows.”

