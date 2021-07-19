Huawei confirms event on June 29: P50 family of smartphones and HarmonyOS devices | Technology

On July 29, Huawei will present its new devices with HarmonyOS and we will finally get to know the P50 family in depth.

Huawei is one of the most important brands on the international scene and, as with other manufacturers such as Apple or Samsung (for which the dates of its next Galaxy Unpacked have just been known), it usually holds various events in which it presents all its news. As just learned, on July 29 we will have the following.

Confirmation of this date has come through the same brand, as reported in PhoneArena, and the main claim will be the P50 family of mobiles in which at least three devices are expected, although this detail is yet to be confirmed. The truth is that there are various rumors about these mobiles and some are more than interesting.

One of the most striking is the possibility of including a new 4G version of Snapdragon 888 processor with the name Snapdragon 888 Pro. This processor would be accompanied by up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

Buying a cheap mobile in 2021 is a smart decision, if you only need the everyday functions that are required of a smartphone. These are the best cheap mobiles of 2021.

The various rumors point to the possibility that all versions include an AMOLED panel, with 6.2 “in the simplest mobile, 6.6” in the P50 Pro and 6.8 “in the P50 Pro Plus. Regarding the batteries, there is talk of 4,500 mAh in the most powerful version. Regarding the design and the cameras, we were able to discover some of its novelties a long time ago.

HarmonyOS makes its way

Much has been said about HarmonyOS after so much time in development and Huawei’s ambition with this operating system is great. The brand’s devices are gradually being updated to HarmonyOS and it will surely be one of the most cited terms at the event.

“This new operating system is adaptable to a mobile office, fitness and health, communication, entertainment …”, they affirm in Huawei, which advances the possibility of advertising different devices that integrate it in the event, although the data has not yet been confirmed.

It is expected that in a short time there will be more than 100 million users with HarmonyOS at their fingertips, whether through mobile phones, televisions, smart watches or other equipment. Sure that on July 29 we know more details about it. In Computer Hoy we will be aware of all the announcements that are made, although it is likely that we will already have news about it before.