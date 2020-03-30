Chemistry between two people is the key for a relationship to have a future beyond the short term. Like the human being, that abstract concept called company, places where a few, those with power and money, manage the majority, those who struggle to get ahead day by day and do not have any of the above, also follows the logic of chemistry and attraction. A long time ago, due to an undesirable conflict between the United States and Huawei, the relationship of the Asian company and Google has cooled Which marriage sleeps in separate beds.

After this parable of love and estrangement, it seems that Huawei wants to do good will on their partYou will need it if you want your devices to have the sales they enjoyed months ago in the offices of the Chinese company. He CEO of the Asian company has dropped some pearls in an intervention that we were able to see a few hours ago, as of the writing of the article, and then we tell you the most relevant that we have been able to obtain.

Richard Yu wants to go back to Google

They say that enormous opportunities arise from the most risky challenges. Huawei, within that turbulent relationship between the governments of China and the United States, is having no choice but to adapt to the situation it has had to live, that is, settle for continue designing spectacular mobile devices, but with the handicap of not being able to put Google applications in the hands of future users. Instead, as we have seen in the latest presentation of its new flagships, we have met Celia, the TomTom company maps and her new app store, App Gallery.

Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei, has had good answer a series of questions to the important British digital media outlet Wired. Several points we could highlight from the intervention of the head of the Chinese company. First, CEO says he remains hopeful to re-engage and collaborate with Google, waiting, again, for the license to use their applications. For the moment, your app store does not currently have the potential of the Play StoreBut Richard Yu predicts that in one or two years he could already be equated to his maximum American rival.

About collaboration with companies in your environment, such as the case of Xiaomi, Oppo or Vivo, the president of the Chinese company He claims that his first intention is to return to work with Google, although it does not rule out any type of alliance if this option is delayed in time. Finally, I would like to collect a statement about the current situation of the company regarding the coronavirus. Richard Yu assures what:

We have the coronavirus and the United States ban, both at the same time, but the coronavirus is a challenge for everyone. I think we can do much better than other companies. We have been manufacturing the P40 since the end of last year, from December to March of this year. Our supply chain is recovering very rapidly in China.

