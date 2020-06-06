Huawei celebrates innovation on IT Day 2020

Huawei celebrates the first edition of the IT Day of the year 2020 in a virtual way under the motto Make It Together, an open platform where clients and opinion leaders from the IT industry can share and collaborate on trends in Cloud and Artificial Intelligence, storage and management of data intelligence, among others innovations.

The virtual event was attended by Ethan Zhang, director of the Cloud & AI solution for Huawei Spain; Mars Chenyu, general director of the Business Unit of Companies of Huawei Spain; and David Cáceres, Head of Cloud Solutions for Western Europe at Huawei, among others

Huawei IT Day has been a meeting point where experts discussed trends in the cloud, Artificial Intelligence (AI), as well as business strategies for data analysis, storage and management, and even the way in which the Digitization has become the business engine and the evolution of trends.

For their part, customers shared their experiences with Huawei solutions, delving into the advantages of the OceanStor Dorado V6 all-flash storage system for large databases. Huawei’s storage system maintains good performance in different circumstances.

Huawei bets on cloud and computing

Huawei has launched into the cloud and computing market to harness the synergy of the Cloud, Artificial Intelligence and 5G to deliver stable, secure and sustainable public cloud services.

The first AI business app development package was released on Huawei Cloud Stack in March this year. ModelArtsPro was one of the products in the series that was launched alongside a government and business strategy to try to become the favorite smart upgrade option.

Cloud computing has 5 key features: low demand, global access from anywhere, rapid growth, resource pool and pay-per-use.

Currently, Huawei Cloud is the third largest Cloud provider in China, aiming to become the first by 2023. It operates 45 Availability Zones (AZ) with partners in 23 regions. In recent years, Huawei Cloud has maintained a stable service growth that allows its development.

Huawei Atlas would be the intelligent computing platform that offers AI infrastructure solutions applicable to all “device-edge-cloud” scenarios thanks to its Huawei Ascend series AI processors.

In addition, the event was used to boast that Huawei was selected as the provider of the Andalusian Health Service to launch a complete transformation of its digital systems. With this collaboration, IP technologies will be renewed to improve critical environments and emergency and innovation, with strategic projects that include LAN / WIFI Network for Campaign Hospital, Diagnostic Imaging Test and AI, or videoconferences.